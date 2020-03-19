Difference between revisions of "Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)"
Latest revision as of 09:50, 20 October 2020
Mental Health Tribunal coronavirus Practice Direction For the pilot period, initially six months: (1) every decision, including those that dispose of proceedings, will be made by a judge alone, unless the CP, DCP or authorised salaried judge appoints two or three people; (2) the tribunal will suggest that CTO reference hearings are dealt with on the papers under rule 35; (3) it will not be "practicable" under rule 34 for any pre-hearing medical examinations to take place during the pandemic (no mention is made of video or telephone conferencing); (4) panels of one of two may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist in decision-making, provided the advice is recoded and disclosed to the parties. Superseded by Amended Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 14/9/20).
Title: Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health)
Author: Mental Health Tribunal🔍 · Ryder, Ernest🔍
Date: 19/3/20🔍
