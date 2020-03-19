Difference between revisions of "Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)"
Title=Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal
|Title=Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal
Author=Ryder, Ernest; Senior President of Tribunals
|Author=Ryder, Ernest; Senior President of Tribunals
Date=2020/03/19
|Date=2020/03/19
URL=https://www.judiciary.uk/publications/pilot-practice-direction-contingency-arrangements-in-the-first-tier-tribunal-and-the-upper-tribunal/
|URL=https://www.judiciary.uk/publications/pilot-practice-direction-contingency-arrangements-in-the-first-tier-tribunal-and-the-upper-tribunal/
Type=Tribunal guidance; Coronavirus resource
|Type=Tribunal guidance; Coronavirus resource
Sentence=Tribunal coronavirus Practice Direction
|Sentence=Tribunal coronavirus Practice Direction
Abstract=During the pilot period, initially six months: (1) decisions should usually be made without a hearing where the rules permit [MHT: rule 35 limits this to Part 5 and strike-out decisions, and certain CTO referrals]; (2) in jurisdictions where a hearing is required unless the parties consent to a determination on the papers [MHT: certain CTO referral cases] Chamber Presidents may allow a paper "triage" scheme in which provisional decisions are provided in cases in which a successful outcome for the applicant/appellant is likely; (3) all hearings should be held remotely where it is reasonably practicable and in accordance with the overriding objective [MHT: rule 1 states that hearings may be "conducted in whole or in part by video link, telephone or other means of instantaneous two-way electronic communication"]; (4) where permitted, hearings will proceed in the absence of parties who have not made an adjournment/postponement application [MHT: a requirement of rule 39 is that the patient has decided not to attend or is unable to attend for reasons of ill health]; (5) tribunals will take into account the impact of the pandemic when considering applications for extension of time for compliance with directions or the postponement of hearings. [Notes in square brackets are not part of the PD itself.]
|Abstract=During the pilot period, initially six months: (1) decisions should usually be made without a hearing where the rules permit [MHT: [[Tribunal rule 35|rule 35]] limits this to Part 5 and strike-out decisions, and certain CTO referrals]; (2) in jurisdictions where a hearing is required unless the parties consent to a determination on the papers [MHT: certain CTO referral cases] Chamber Presidents may allow a paper "triage" scheme in which provisional decisions are provided in cases in which a successful outcome for the applicant/appellant is likely; (3) all hearings should be held remotely where it is reasonably practicable and in accordance with the overriding objective [MHT: [[Tribunal rule 1|rule 1]] states that hearings may be "conducted in whole or in part by video link, telephone or other means of instantaneous two-way electronic communication"]; (4) where permitted, hearings will proceed in the absence of parties who have not made an adjournment/postponement application [MHT: a requirement of [[Tribunal rule 39|rule 39]] is that the patient has decided not to attend or is unable to attend for reasons of ill health]; (5) tribunals will take into account the impact of the pandemic when considering applications for extension of time for compliance with directions or the postponement of hearings. [Notes in square brackets are not part of the PD itself.]
|Saved=Yes
|Saved=Yes
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/20 04:20:42 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/20 04:20:42 PM
}}
}}
Revision as of 21:38, 19 September 2020
Tribunal coronavirus Practice Direction During the pilot period, initially six months: (1) decisions should usually be made without a hearing where the rules permit [MHT: rule 35 limits this to Part 5 and strike-out decisions, and certain CTO referrals]; (2) in jurisdictions where a hearing is required unless the parties consent to a determination on the papers [MHT: certain CTO referral cases] Chamber Presidents may allow a paper "triage" scheme in which provisional decisions are provided in cases in which a successful outcome for the applicant/appellant is likely; (3) all hearings should be held remotely where it is reasonably practicable and in accordance with the overriding objective [MHT: rule 1 states that hearings may be "conducted in whole or in part by video link, telephone or other means of instantaneous two-way electronic communication"]; (4) where permitted, hearings will proceed in the absence of parties who have not made an adjournment/postponement application [MHT: a requirement of rule 39 is that the patient has decided not to attend or is unable to attend for reasons of ill health]; (5) tribunals will take into account the impact of the pandemic when considering applications for extension of time for compliance with directions or the postponement of hearings. [Notes in square brackets are not part of the PD itself.] Updated in June 2020 (not currently on MHLO) and superseded by Amended General Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 14/9/20).
Title: Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal
Author: Ryder, Ernest🔍 · Senior President of Tribunals🔍
Date: 19/3/20🔍
