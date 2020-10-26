Difference between revisions of "Pickering v Liverpool Daily Post (1991) 2 AC 370"

Digitalpoppy.jpg
Publication of information about proceedings - contempt of court The plaintiff patient sought to prevent publication of press articles about his application to the tribunal for discharge.

Full judgment: No Bailii link (neutral citation is unknown or not applicable)

Date: 31/1/91🔍

Court: House of Lords🔍

  • Pickering🔍
  • Liverpool Daily Post and Echo Newspapers plc🔍
  • Associated Newspapers Holdings plc🔍

  • [1991] 2 WLR 513Not on Bailii!, [1990] 1 All ER 335

