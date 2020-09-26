Difference between revisions of "Patients who are eligible for aftercare"

Section 117 applies to patients who were detained under s3, s37, s37/41, s45A, s47, s47/49, and s48/49 when they leave hospital.

Note that it does not apply to s2 patients (though it could still apply because of a previous s3 admission, for example). Immigration status is irrelevant.

