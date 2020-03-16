Difference between revisions of "Parole Board Rules 2019"

+
|Summary=The Gov.uk website lists the following as significant changes: (1) IPP licence termination; (2) New powers to release any prisoner on the papers; (3) Third party directions; (4) Appointing representatives; (5) Non-disclosure applications; (6) Decision on the papers after a case has been sent to oral hearing; (7) Decision summaries; (8) Reconsideration mechanism. Supersedes the [[Parole Board Rules 2016]] (though those rules apply for parole reviews referred before 22/7/19).
 
|External links=*{{link|https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-parole-board-rules-2019|Gov.uk page about the Parole Board Rules 2019}}. This page contains a summary of changes since the 2016 rules.
 
|External links=*{{link|https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-parole-board-rules-2019|Gov.uk page about the Parole Board Rules 2019}}. This page contains a summary of changes since the 2016 rules.
 
|News=Yes
 
|News=Yes
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/16 09:59:57 PM
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/16 09:59:57 PM
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 22:15, 16 March 2020

The Gov.uk website lists the following as significant changes: (1) IPP licence termination; (2) New powers to release any prisoner on the papers; (3) Third party directions; (4) Appointing representatives; (5) Non-disclosure applications; (6) Decision on the papers after a case has been sent to oral hearing; (7) Decision summaries; (8) Reconsideration mechanism. Supersedes the Parole Board Rules 2016 (though those rules apply for parole reviews referred before 22/7/19).

External links

LEGISLATION DATABASE

Full text: Legislation.gov.uk

Type: UK Statutory Instrument🔍

Year: 2019🔍

Number: 1038

Subject: Court procedure legislation🔍

In force: 22/7/19

