Difference between revisions of "Parole Board Rules 2019"

Parole Board Rules 2019
The Gov.uk website lists the following as significant changes: (1) IPP licence termination; (2) New powers to release any prisoner on the papers; (3) Third party directions; (4) Appointing representatives; (5) Non-disclosure applications; (6) Decision on the papers after a case has been sent to oral hearing; (7) Decision summaries; (8) Reconsideration mechanism. Supersedes the Parole Board Rules 2016 (though those rules apply for parole reviews referred before 22/7/19).
External links
- Gov.uk page about the Parole Board Rules 2019. This page contains a summary of changes since the 2016 rules.
LEGISLATION DATABASE
Full text: Legislation.gov.uk
Type: UK Statutory Instrument🔍
Year: 2019🔍
Number: 1038
Subject: Court procedure legislation🔍
In force: 22/7/19
