Difference between revisions of "Parole Board Rules 2019"

The Gov.uk website lists the following as significant changes: (1) IPP licence termination; (2) New powers to release any prisoner on the papers; (3) Third party directions; (4) Appointing representatives; (5) Non-disclosure applications; (6) Decision on the papers after a case has been sent to oral hearing; (7) Decision summaries; (8) Reconsideration mechanism.

Full text: Legislation.gov.uk

Type: UK Statutory Instrument

Year: 2019

Number: 1038

Subject: Parole Board Rules

In force: 22/7/19

