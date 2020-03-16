Difference between revisions of "Parole Board Rules 2016"

+
These are the rules which govern the operation of the Parole Board for England and Wales, replacing the [[Parole Board Rules 2011]]. In force 22/11/16. The current rules are the [[Parole Board Rules 2019]] though 2016 rules apply for parole reviews referred before 22/7/19.
  
 
These are the rules which govern the operation of the Parole Board for England and Wales, replacing the Parole Board Rules 2011. In force 22/11/16. The current rules are the Parole Board Rules 2019 though 2016 rules apply for parole reviews referred before 22/7/19.

Legislation.gov.uk

If the link above does not work (sometimes a problem with the Legislaton.gov.uk website) then try this or this

