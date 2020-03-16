Difference between revisions of "Parole Board Rules 2016"
These are the rules which govern the operation of the Parole Board for England and Wales, replacing the Parole Board Rules 2011. In force 22/11/16. The current rules are the Parole Board Rules 2019 though 2016 rules apply for parole reviews referred before 22/7/19.
External link
If the link above does not work (sometimes a problem with the Legislaton.gov.uk website) then try this or this