|Sentence=Progress of Coronavirus Bill in Parliament
|Abstract=This web page contains the links to the full text of the Bill as introduced on 19/3/20, explanatory notes, and other documents.
|External links=More links are available on the main Parliament page.
* [https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/cbill/58-01/0122/20122.pdf PDF of the Bill as introduced]
Progress of Coronavirus Bill in Parliament This web page contains the links to the full text of the Bill as introduced on 19/3/20, explanatory notes, and other documents.
See also
External links
More links are available on the main Parliament page.
Type: Bill🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍
Title: Coronavirus Bill 2019-21
Author: Parliament website🔍
Publication: Parliament website🔍
Date: 19/3/20🔍
