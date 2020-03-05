Difference between revisions of "PM v Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (2020) UKUT 69 (AAC)"
|
(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2020/03/05 |NCN=[2020] UKUT 69 (AAC) |Court=Upper Tribunal |Judges=Thomas Church |Parties=PM, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust |Sentence=Lawfulness and a...")
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
|Parties=PM, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|Parties=PM, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|Sentence=Lawfulness and availability of treatment
|Sentence=Lawfulness and availability of treatment
|−
|Summary=The tribunal had been wrong to find that appropriate medical treatment was "available" for a CTO patient for whom the lack of a SOAD certificate meant that two days after the hearing her treatment could not lawfully be given (unless she were to be recalled to hospital and the administration of her depot were to become immediately necessary). This was the case even though the treatment could have been given on the hearing date: the tribunal should look at the whole course of treatment, not merely a snapshot.
|+
|Summary=The tribunal had been wrong to find that appropriate medical treatment was "available" for a CTO patient for whom the lack of a SOAD certificate meant that two days after the hearing her treatment could not lawfully be given (unless she were to be recalled to hospital and the administration of her depot were to become immediately necessary). This was the case even though the treatment could have been given on the hearing date: the tribunal should look at the whole course of treatment, not merely a snapshot.
|−
|Detail===To do==
|+
|Detail=
|−
*OCR and compress
|+
|+
|+
==To do==
|+
*OCR and compress huge scanned PDF.
*Add detailed summary
*Add detailed summary
|Subject=Powers, Upper Tribunal decisions
|Subject=Powers, Upper Tribunal decisions
|Judgment=(2020) UKUT 69 (AAC).pdf
|Judgment=(2020) UKUT 69 (AAC).pdf
|−
|News=
|+
|News=
|RSS pubdate=2020/04/01 09:05:36 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/04/01 09:05:36 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 21:35, 1 April 2020
Lawfulness and availability of treatment The tribunal had been wrong to find that appropriate medical treatment was "available" for a CTO patient for whom the lack of a SOAD certificate meant that two days after the hearing her treatment could not lawfully be given (unless she were to be recalled to hospital and the administration of her depot were to become immediately necessary). This was the case even though the treatment could have been given on the hearing date: the tribunal should look at the whole course of treatment, not merely a snapshot.
Thanks
Thanks are due to John Lancaster of GHP Legal (solicitor for the patient) for supplying the judgment.
To do
- OCR and compress the huge scanned PDF.
- Add detailed summary
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: Possible Bailii link (not there when last checked, but it might have appeared since 0700 this morning!)
Download here
Subject(s):
Date: 5/3/20🔍
Court: Upper Tribunal🔍
Judge(s):
- Thomas Church🔍
Parties:
Citation number(s):
- [2020] UKUT 69 (AAC)Not on Bailii!
Published: 1/4/20 21:30
Cached: 2020-04-01 21:35:41