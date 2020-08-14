Difference between revisions of "PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (online, 14/10/20)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (Hoylake, postponed) to PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (online, 14/10/20))
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Event
{{Event
|Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training
|Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training
|−
|Description=This course
|+
|Description=This course will be . "This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: plus VAT. See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/new-code-practice-mha/ PELT website] for further information and booking details. (Original date 4/6/20.)
|−
|Date=
|+
|Date=//
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/02/13 07:26:24 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/02/13 07:26:24 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 22:18, 14 August 2020
This course will now be held online. "This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further information and booking details. (Original date 4/6/20.)
EVENTS DATABASE
Follow the coronavirus regulations and Government advice.
Date: 14/10/20🔍
Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar
What links here:
- No pages link to this page