Difference between revisions of "PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (Hoylake, 4/7/20)"

|Description="This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/new-code-practice-mha/ PELT website] for further information and booking details.

|Description="This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/new-code-practice-mha/ PELT website] for further information and booking details.