Difference between revisions of "PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass (online, 24/3/21)"

This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
Date: 24/3/21🔍
Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍
