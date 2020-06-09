Difference between revisions of "PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (online, 2/12/20)"

This course will now be held online. "The Court of Protection has a very wide ambit potential touching the lives of many vulnerable people. It is now the place where deprivation of liberty safeguards and procedures are authorised or challenged and where arguments about capacity or adult protection and best interests are resolved. It is essential that all those working with vulnerable people/safeguarding have an understanding of how to access and use the Court. In certain circumstances there is a legal obligation on authorities to apply to the Court." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further information and booking details. (Original date 9/6/20.)