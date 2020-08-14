Difference between revisions of "PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (online, 16/9/20)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (Hoylake, postponed) to PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (online, 16/9/20))
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Event
{{Event
|Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training
|Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training
|−
|Description=This course
|+
|Description=This course will be . "The basic course is for all those who need an understanding of the MHA and Code and how it works in practice. It is aimed at all those whose work involves working with those detained, or who may be detained, under the MHA." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Price: plus VAT. See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/an-intensive-introduction-to-the-mental-health-act/ PELT website] for further information and booking details. (Original dates 2/4/20 and 6/6/20.)
|−
|Date=
|+
|Date=//
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/02/13 07:34:02 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/02/13 07:34:02 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 22:15, 14 August 2020
This course will now be held online. "The basic course is for all those who need an understanding of the MHA and Code and how it works in practice. It is aimed at all those whose work involves working with those detained, or who may be detained, under the MHA." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Price: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further information and booking details. (Original dates 2/4/20 and 6/6/20.)
EVENTS DATABASE
Follow the coronavirus regulations and Government advice.
Date: 16/9/20🔍
Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar
What links here:
- No pages link to this page