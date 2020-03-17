Difference between revisions of "PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (Hoylake, 8/6/20)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (Hoylake, 2/4/20) to PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (Hoylake, 8/6/20))
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Event
{{Event
|Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training
|Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training
|−
|Description="The basic course is for all those who need an understanding of the MHA and Code and how it works in practice. It is aimed at all those whose work involves working with those detained, or who may be detained, under the MHA." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/an-intensive-introduction-to-the-mental-health-act/ PELT website] for further information and booking details.
|+
|Description="The basic course is for all those who need an understanding of the MHA and Code and how it works in practice. It is aimed at all those whose work involves working with those detained, or who may be detained, under the MHA." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/an-intensive-introduction-to-the-mental-health-act/ PELT website] for further information and booking details.
|−
|Date=2020/
|+
|Date=2020//
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/02/13 07:34:02 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/02/13 07:34:02 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 14:51, 17 March 2020
Postponed from 2/4/20 to 6/6/20 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "The basic course is for all those who need an understanding of the MHA and Code and how it works in practice. It is aimed at all those whose work involves working with those detained, or who may be detained, under the MHA." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See PELT website for further information and booking details.
EVENTS DATABASE
Date: 8/6/20🔍
Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar