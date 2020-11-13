Difference between revisions of "PELT: Introduction to the MHA, Code and Tribunals (online, 10/2/21)"
This basic course is for all those who need an understanding of the MHA and Code and how it works in practice. It is aimed at all those whose work involves working with those detained, or who may be detained, under the MHA. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
Date: 10/2/21🔍
Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍
