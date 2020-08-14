Difference between revisions of "PELT: Introduction to MCA and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (online, 18/9/20)"

−

|Description=This course will now be held online. "Intensive introduction to all those who need a basic understanding of the MCA and DOLS. Identifying the ‘decision maker’ as the person responsible for the outcome of that particular decision is the key to lawful decision making on behalf of those who lack capacity. Realising that depriving a person of their liberty removes the legal protection given to decision makers unless the deprivation is ‘prescribed by law’ catches many people out." Trainer: Peter Edwards.Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £125 plus VAT (£210) . See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/an-intensive-introduction-mental-capacity-act-and-deprivation-of-liberty-safeguards/ PELT website] for further information and booking details. (Previous dates 30/4/20 and 5/6/20.)

