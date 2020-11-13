Difference between revisions of "PELT: Introduction to MCA and DOLS (online, 3/3/21)"

 An online forum is now available: visit the forum to see how it works and get involved.

This is an intensive introduction to all those who need a basic understanding of the MCA and DOLS. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.

Date: 3/3/21🔍

Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍

