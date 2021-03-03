Difference between revisions of "PELT: Introduction to MCA and DOLS (online, 3/3/21)"
|
(Created page with "{{Event |Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training |Description=This is an intensive introduction to all those who need a basic understanding of the MCA and DOLS. Speaker: Peter Edw...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:33, 13 November 2020
This is an intensive introduction to all those who need a basic understanding of the MCA and DOLS. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
EVENTS DATABASE
Follow the coronavirus regulations and Government advice.
Date: 3/3/21🔍
Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar
What links here: