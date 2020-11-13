 An online forum is now available: visit the forum to see how it works and get involved.

Difference between revisions of "PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (online, 24/2/21)"

"Where do new LPS fit in? DoLs start at 18. MCA 16. MHA no minimum age for detention. How to lawfully deprive a C or YP of their liberty requires great care. What is a DoL and where does parental responsibility fit? The course looks at the complex inter relationship between the MCA, MHA and Children Act. When should a child or young person be sectioned? What alternatives are there? Where does s.25 Children Act (secure accommodation) fit in?" Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.

Date: 24/2/21🔍

Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍

