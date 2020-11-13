Difference between revisions of "PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (online, 24/2/21)"
|
(Created page with "{{Event |Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training |Description="Where do new LPS fit in? DoLs start at 18. MCA 16. MHA no minimum age for detention. How to lawfully deprive a C or...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:31, 13 November 2020
"Where do new LPS fit in? DoLs start at 18. MCA 16. MHA no minimum age for detention. How to lawfully deprive a C or YP of their liberty requires great care. What is a DoL and where does parental responsibility fit? The course looks at the complex inter relationship between the MCA, MHA and Children Act. When should a child or young person be sectioned? What alternatives are there? Where does s.25 Children Act (secure accommodation) fit in?" Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
EVENTS DATABASE
Follow the coronavirus regulations and Government advice.
Date: 24/2/21🔍
Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar
What links here:
- No pages link to this page