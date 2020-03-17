Difference between revisions of "PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (Hoylake, Autumn 2020)"
Postponed from 20/5/20 until autumn 2020 (date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "Supreme Court Re D (Parents authorising DoL?) Where do new LPS fit in? DoLs start at 18. MCA 16. MHA no minimum age for detention. How to lawfully deprive a C or YP of their liberty requires great care. What is a DoL and where does parental responsibility fit? The course looks at the complex inter relationship between the MCA, MHA and Children Act. When should a child or young person be sectioned? What alternatives are there? Where does s.25 Children Act (secure accommodation) fit in?" Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210).
|Description=Postponed from 20/5/20 until autumn 2020 (date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "Supreme Court Re D (Parents authorising DoL?) Where do new LPS fit in? DoLs start at 18. MCA 16. MHA no minimum age for detention. How to lawfully deprive a C or YP of their liberty requires great care. What is a DoL and where does parental responsibility fit? The course looks at the complex inter relationship between the MCA, MHA and Children Act. When should a child or young person be sectioned? What alternatives are there? Where does s.25 Children Act (secure accommodation) fit in?" Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/depriving-children-and-young-people-of-their-liberty-new-course/ PELT website] for further information and booking details.
Postponed from 20/5/20 until autumn 2020 (date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "Supreme Court Re D (Parents authorising DoL?) Where do new LPS fit in? DoLs start at 18. MCA 16. MHA no minimum age for detention. How to lawfully deprive a C or YP of their liberty requires great care. What is a DoL and where does parental responsibility fit? The course looks at the complex inter relationship between the MCA, MHA and Children Act. When should a child or young person be sectioned? What alternatives are there? Where does s.25 Children Act (secure accommodation) fit in?" Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See PELT website for further information and booking details.
