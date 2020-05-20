Difference between revisions of "PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (Hoylake, Autumn 2020)"
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Event
 
{{Event
 
|Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training
 
|Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training
|Description="Supreme Court Re D (Parents authorising DoL?) Where do new LPS fit in? DoLs start at 18. MCA 16. MHA no minimum age for detention. How to lawfully deprive a C or YP of their liberty requires great care. What is a DoL and where does parental responsibility fit? The course looks at the complex inter relationship between the MCA, MHA and Children Act. When should a child or young person be sectioned? What alternatives are there? Where does s.25 Children Act (secure accommodation) fit in?" Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/depriving-children-and-young-people-of-their-liberty-new-course/ PELT website] for further information and booking details.
+
|Description=Postponed from 20/5/20 until autumn 2020 (date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "Supreme Court Re D (Parents authorising DoL?) Where do new LPS fit in? DoLs start at 18. MCA 16. MHA no minimum age for detention. How to lawfully deprive a C or YP of their liberty requires great care. What is a DoL and where does parental responsibility fit? The course looks at the complex inter relationship between the MCA, MHA and Children Act. When should a child or young person be sectioned? What alternatives are there? Where does s.25 Children Act (secure accommodation) fit in?" Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/depriving-children-and-young-people-of-their-liberty-new-course/ PELT website] for further information and booking details.
|Date=2020/05/20
 
 
|News=Yes
 
|News=Yes
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/02/13 07:27:45 PM
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/02/13 07:27:45 PM
 
}}
 
}}

Revision as of 15:03, 17 March 2020

Postponed from 20/5/20 until autumn 2020 (date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "Supreme Court Re D (Parents authorising DoL?) Where do new LPS fit in? DoLs start at 18. MCA 16. MHA no minimum age for detention. How to lawfully deprive a C or YP of their liberty requires great care. What is a DoL and where does parental responsibility fit? The course looks at the complex inter relationship between the MCA, MHA and Children Act. When should a child or young person be sectioned? What alternatives are there? Where does s.25 Children Act (secure accommodation) fit in?" Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See PELT website for further information and booking details.

EVENTS DATABASE

Date: 17/3/20🔍

Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍

Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=PELT:_Depriving_Children_and_Young_People_of_their_liberty_lawfully_(Hoylake,_Autumn_2020)&oldid=41279"