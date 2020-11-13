 An online forum is now available: visit the forum to see how it works and get involved.

Difference between revisions of "PELT: Court of Protection and MCA Masterclass (online, 20/4/21)"

(Created page with "{{Event |Provider=Peter Edwards Law Training |Description=The course will examine in detail recent important developments in MCA/DOLS and the Court of Protection. Speaker: Pet...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 10:42, 13 November 2020

The course will examine in detail recent important developments in MCA/DOLS and the Court of Protection. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.

EVENTS DATABASE

Follow the coronavirus regulations and Government advice.

Date: 20/4/21🔍

Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍

Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar


What links here:

  • No pages link to this page
Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=PELT:_Court_of_Protection_and_MCA_Masterclass_(online,_20/4/21)&oldid=43568"