Difference between revisions of "PELT: Becoming a Mental Health Act Administrator - the basics (online, 10/3/21)"

This course is designed to equip new or less experienced MHAAs with the tools to do the their job effectively. It will assume little or no knowledge of the MHA. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
Date: 10/3/21
Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training
