Difference between revisions of "PELT: Advanced course for Mental Health Act Administrators (online, 17/3/21)"

PELT: Advanced course for Mental Health Act Administrators (online, 17/3/21)
This course is designed to equip new or less-experienced MHAAs with the tools to do the their job effectively. It will assume little or no knowledge of the MHA. Speaker: Peter Edwards. Cost: £125 plus VAT. See PELT website for further details and booking information.
Date: 17/3/21🔍
Provider: Peter Edwards Law Training🔍
