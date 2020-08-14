Difference between revisions of "PELT: Accredited - Admission to the MHT Panel (online, 28/9/20 and 29/9/20)"

−

|Description=This course has been postponed and will be rearranged when it is safe to do so . "This course is designed for those who want to be accredited tribunal representatives. The course will also be of benefit for all those who want a more detailed understanding of tribunals. Day 2 will very useful for lawyers who are going through the reaccreditation." Trainer: Peter Edwards . Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE . Times: 10am to 3 .30pm. Cost: £175 plus VAT per day (£210); £350 plus VAT (£420) for both days. See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/2-day-admission-to-panel-accredited/ PELT website] for further information and booking details. (Original dates 7-8 April 2020 and15 -16 June 2020.)

+