Difference between revisions of "PELT: Accredited - Admission to the MHT Panel (online, 28/9/20 and 29/9/20)"

This course has been postponed and will be rearranged when it is safe to do so. "This course is designed for those who want to be accredited tribunal representatives. The course will also be of benefit for all those who want a more detailed understanding of tribunals. Day 2 will very useful for lawyers who are going through the reaccreditation." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Cost: £175 plus VAT per day (£210); £350 plus VAT (£420) for both days. See PELT website for further information and booking details. (Original dates 7-8 April 2020 and15-16 June 2020.)