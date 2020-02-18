Difference between revisions of "PELT: Accredited - Admission to the MHT Panel (Hoylake, 7/4/20 and 8/4/20)"
Description="This course is designed for those who want to be accredited tribunal representatives. The course will also be of benefit for all those who want a more detailed understanding of tribunals. Day 2 will very useful for lawyers who are going through the reaccreditation." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Cost: £175 plus VAT per day (£210); £350 plus VAT (£420) for both days. See [http://www.peteredwardslaw.com/courses/2-day-admission-to-panel-accredited/ PELT website] for further information and booking details.
Date=2020/04/07
|Date=2020/04/07
"This course is designed for those who want to be accredited tribunal representatives. The course will also be of benefit for all those who want a more detailed understanding of tribunals. Day 2 will very useful for lawyers who are going through the reaccreditation." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Cost: £175 plus VAT per day (£210); £350 plus VAT (£420) for both days. See PELT website for further information and booking details.
