Official Solicitor coronavirus guidance The Official Solicitor and Public Trustee Office is operating but, because all staff are working remotely and do not have access to anything sent by post, it is requested that all documents are sent electronically. In order to avoid administrative delay, attachments should be sent as clearly-labelled separate files rather than single large files.

Full text of email

Dear Sir/Madam

The Official Solicitor and Public Trustee Office is operating; her staff are working remotely. We are following Public Health England’s recommendations and continue to monitor the situation and amend our working practices as necessary.

During this time we would ask all solicitors, applicants, respondents and stakeholders where possible, to send documents electronically.

Parties to property and affair applications are asked to provide attachments as separate files clearly labelled (eg. COP24 of ABC dated: dd/mm/yy; Exhibit DEF and brief description, eg will of GHI dated: dd/mm/yy, or schedule of assets, or COP5 of GHI dated: dd/mm/yy). If you are able to provide a ‘Word’ version of any witness statement(s) this may also assist in expediting the progress of the matter. Documents provided as single large files take longer to handle administratively and may cause delay.

If you wish to send hard copy documents please email the support team at OSPTSecretarialSupport@ospt.gov.uk or call 0203 681 2870 in advance to ensure safe receipt.

The Official Solicitor would be grateful if you could cascade this email in your organisation if you have colleagues who deal with this office.

Yours faithfully,

The Property and Affairs support team

The Official Solicitor’s Property and Affairs Support team

The Official Solicitor and Public Trustee Office

Victory House

30-34 Kingsway

London

WC2B 6EX

mailto: OSPTSecretarialSupport@ospt.gov.uk

DX: 141423 Bloomsbury 7

Direct Dial: 020 3681 2870

Fax Number: 020 3681 2762

All staff at the Official Solicitor’s Office are currently working remotely and do not have access to anything sent by post. However, we continue to be able to receive e-mails and telephone calls and are continuing as far as possible to provide a full service.