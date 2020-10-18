Difference between revisions of "October 2020 chronology"

This page is automatically generated: it will only be complete at the end of the month. All monthly updates are available here: Archive of monthly updates.

See October 2020 update for a thematic summary of these changes.

17/10/20 : Case (Deprivation of liberty during conditional discharge). Birmingham City Council v SR [2019] EWCOP 28 — (1) Both patients supported but lacked capacity in relation to the proposed care plans, which involved deprivation of liberty concurrently with a conditional discharge, and those plans were in their best interests. (2) Obiter, the division in the MOJ's post-MM guidance (MCA DOL for incapacitous patients whose risk is to themselves, but MHA s17 leave for incapacitous patients whose risk is to others and for capacitous patients) did not withstand scrutiny as it is in patients' best interests to be kept "out of mischief" and therefore out of psychiatric hospital.

07/10/20 : Social distancing and mental capacity. Sian Davies et al, 'Rapid response guidance note: COVID-19, social distancing and mental capacity' (39 Essex Chambers, 6/10/20) — "This guidance note provides an overview of the framework within which decisions need to be taken in England relating to social distancing and self-isolation in the context of those with impaired decision-making capacity, including about considerations of deprivation of liberty."