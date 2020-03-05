Difference between revisions of "October 2018 update"

*'''New edition of MHA Manual.''' [[Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (21st edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)]] {{booksummary|Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (21st edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)|d}}. See [[Books]]

*'''New edition of MHA Manual.''' [[ Book:Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (21st edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)| Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (21st edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)]] {{booksummary|Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (21st edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)|d}}. See [[Books]]

Website

Magic Book. The Magic Book is a database of contact details. The main idea is to add the hospitals and other places you visit (not just your own place of work). To create/edit contacts, there is no need to log in and the process is very quick and simple. See Magic Book

Mental Health Law Online CPD scheme: 12 points for £60. Obtain 12 CPD points online by answering monthly questionnaires. The scheme is an ideal way to obtain your necessary hours, or to evidence your continued competence. It also helps to support the continued development of this website, and your subscriptions (and re-subscriptions) are appreciated. For full details and to subscribe, see CPD scheme.

Cases. On 30/9/18 Mental Health Law Online contained 1925 categorised cases

Chronology. See October 2018 chronology for this month's changes to the website in date order.

Case law

Medical treatment case. University College London Hospitals v KG [2018] EWCOP 29 — "In this case the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust seeks the court's authority to administer a treatment known as PRN100 to a patient KG. KG is represented by the Official Solicitor. KG, the Official Solicitor on his behalf, his family and the Trust all ask for the court's approval. The matter is before the court because PRN100 has never been tested on or administered to any person anywhere. It is thus a completely novel treatment."

DOL case. Re D (A Child) [2017] EWCA Civ 1695 — "This is an appeal from an order of Keehan J sitting in the Court of Protection dated 15 March 2016, following a judgment handed down on 21 January 2016: Birmingham City Council v D [2016] EWCOP 8 !, [2016] PTSR 1129. Permission to appeal was granted by McFarlane LJ on 14 June 2016. The proceedings related to D, who was born on 23 April 1999, and was therefore 16 years old when the matter was heard by Keehan J in November 2015. Similar issues in relation to D had been before Keehan J in the Family Division earlier in 2015 when D was 15 years old, judgment (which was not appealed) having been handed down on 31 March 2015: Re D (A Child) (Deprivation of Liberty) [2015] EWHC 922 (Fam) !, [2016] 1 FLR 142 !. In each case, the essential question was whether D was being deprived of his liberty within the meaning of and for the purposes of Article 5 of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms."

Residence case. LB Islington v AA [2018] EWCOP 24 — "These proceedings began with three applications, all dated 27th July 2017. One application was made on form DLA in respect of an Urgent Authorisation of deprivation of liberty at C Lodge granted on 24th July 2017. The other applications were made on forms COP1 and COP9, and sought orders for the return of AA to C Lodge."

Miscellaneous case. Griffiths v Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, and Norfolk and Suffolk NHSFT [2018] EWHC 2538 (QB) — "This case arises out of the murder of Mary Griffiths by John McFarlane on 6 May 2009 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. The Claimants are her three daughters, suing by their father and litigation friend. They seek damages from the Chief Constable of the Suffolk Police, the 'Suffolk Police', and North and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, the 'NHS Trust', the first and second Defendants. ... The claim, put very shortly, is that the NHS Trust assessment under the Mental Health Act, MHA, was flawed in a number of respects, and that Mr McFarlane ought to have been admitted to hospital, voluntarily or compulsorily, on 3 May 2009, which would have prevented him being in a position to murder Ms Griffiths on 6 May. In any event, the NHS Trust should have warned her that Mr McFarlane was a danger to her, and they ought also to have communicated with the Suffolk Police. This would have affected the way in which they, in turn, addressed Ms Griffiths' concerns when she telephoned them on 5 May 2009. The Suffolk Police, in any event, ought to have graded Ms Griffiths' call as more serious than they did, and ought to have sent someone round that night. That person would have realised that the situation was more threatening than had the call-taker, and steps would have been taken to protect Ms Griffiths, who faced a real and immediate risk from Mr McFarlane, to remove her from danger, or to warn or detain Mr McFarlane."

Sex case. Re P (Sexual Relations and Contraception): A Local Authority v P [2018] EWCOP 10 — "This judgment in long-running proceedings involving a vulnerable young woman, hereafter referred to as 'P', addresses difficult issues concerning her sexual relationships and the covert insertion of a contraceptive device. ... I shall address these issues in the following order: (1) Capacity - general principles. (2) P's capacity other than sexual relations. (3) P's capacity to consent to sexual relations. (4) Best interests: general principles. (5) Best interests: contraception. (6) Best interests: covert treatment (6) Best interests: sexual relationships and supervision. (7) Further issues arising from the draft order." ... Given the serious infringement of rights involved in the covert insertion of a contraceptive device, it is in my judgement highly probable that, in most, if not all, cases, professionals faced with a decision whether to take that step will conclude that it is appropriate to apply to the court to facilitate a comprehensive analysis of best interests, with P having the benefit of legal representation and independent expert advice.

DOL case. Re Y (Autism - Care Proceedings - Deprivation of Liberty): LB Barking and Dagenham v Mr and Mrs X (2018) EWHC B63 — "The local authority, represented by Ms Mustafa of counsel, applies for a care order under Section 31 of the Children Act 1989 and for an order declaring that it is lawful for the local authority to deprive Y of his liberty. Y is the child of the First and Second Respondent parents. Mr and Mrs X are represented by Ms Prolingheuer of counsel. Mr and Mrs X oppose the application for a Care Order and DoL and submit he should return home to their care"

Deprivation of liberty (children) case. Re T (A Child) [2018] EWCA Civ 2136 — "This appeal relates to the exercise of the inherent jurisdiction by the High Court, Family Division when called upon to make orders which, but for a lack of capacity in the statutory system, would be made as secure accommodation orders under Children Act 1989, s 25 (CA 1989)."

LPA case. Public Guardian v DA [2018] EWCOP 26 — "This judgment concerns two test cases brought by the Public Guardian, by applications made under s.23 and Schedule 1 paragraph 11 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005, regarding the validity of words in lasting powers of attorney ('LPAs'). The first concerns words relating to euthanasia or assisted suicide, whereas the second concerns words as to the appointment of multiple attorneys. Although the substance of the issues to which the words are directed is very different in the two cases, there is considerable overlap in the legal argument, the active parties were the same in the two sets of proceedings (the Public Guardian and the Official Solicitor) represented by the same counsel, and it is convenient to consider both cases in one judgment."

Blavo

Blavo case. Monidipa Fouzder, 'Blavo & Co burgled after firm told of legal aid probe, court told' (Law Society Gazette, 5/10/18) — This article covers the second day of a hearing into the Lord Chancellor's bid to seek £22m from John Blavo.§

Blavo case. Monidipa Fouzder, 'Lord chancellor seeks £22m from Blavo & Co director' (Law Society Gazette, 4/10/18) — This article summarises proceedings before Mr Justice Pepperall in the Royal Courts of Justice on 3/10/18, in which the Lord Chancellor seeks over £22m. Case number TLQ17/0821.§

Mental Health Tribunal

TPC minutes (abandonment of rule change proposal). Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Minutes' (25/7/18) — Minutes of 25/7/18 meeting, including the news that the proposals to abolish pre-hearing medical examinations and to reduce the number of oral hearings had been abandoned (the context for this included the ongoing MHA review, Rethink's FOI requests and the overwhelmingly negative response to the consultation).

TPC minutes. Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Minutes' (6/6/18) — Minutes of 6/6/18 meeting, including discussions about proposed rule changes (relating to pre-hearing examinations and paper hearings) and litigation friends.

Care Quality Commission

CQC report. CQC, 'The state of health care and adult social care in England: 2017/18' (11/10/18) — "State of Care is our annual assessment of health and social care in England. The report looks at the trends, shares examples of good and outstanding care, and highlights where care needs to improve. This year's report finds that most people in England receive a good quality of care. Our ratings show that quality overall has been largely maintained from last year, and in some cases improved, despite the continuing challenges that providers face."§

Legal Aid Agency

Legal Aid guidance. Legal Aid Agency, ‘Contract management: mental health guidance’ (v3, 1/9/18) — This document contains guidance under the following headings: (1) Overview; (2) Means Assessment; (3) Starting New MHT Matters; (4) Evidence of Means; (5) Level 1 and Level 2 Mental Health Proceedings Fees; (6) “Rolling Up” Matters; (7) Applications by a Nearest Relative; (8) The Court of Protection; (9) Work in Prisons; (10) Designated Accredited Representatives.§

Other

FGM guidance. HM Government, 'Multi-agency statutory guidance on female genital mutilation' (dated April 2016, updated 17/10/18) — "You must read and follow this guidance if you are under statutory duties to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and vulnerable adults."§

Book

Job

Event

Event. RAB: AMHP Refresher and Re-approval course - London, 26/11/18 to 28/11/18 — This 3-day course is based near London Bridge station at the London Councils training venue. It prepares AMHPs for re-approval as well as providing 18 hours of training to meet the annual regulatory requirement. Speakers: Rob Brown and Christine Hutchison. Cost £400 + VAT. Contact Rob Brown on robbrown@btinternet.com for further details and booking information.

Twitter

Medical treatment case. University College London Hospitals v KG [2018] EWCOP 29



— "In this case the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust seeks the court's authority to administer a treatment known as PRN100 to a patient KG. KG is… https://t.co/h4sMgaNgj1 — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 31, 2018

Job advert. ODonnells Solicitors, Preston - Paralegals to support COP and MH teams (deadline 19/11/18). See Jobs https://t.co/yDmt3DSbe0 — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 30, 2018

Hot off the press: new issue of International Journal of Mental Health and Capacity Law: https://t.co/sRZJutI58R — Alex Ruck Keene (@Capacitylaw) October 26, 2018

#ECHRlegalsummaries S., V. and A. v. Denmark, Grand Chamber judgment: Detention for approximately eight hours without charge of football supporters involved in fighting, for the prevention of further violence: no violation https://t.co/fOGLNJbnte #ECHR #ECtHR — ECHRPublication (@ECHRPublication) October 22, 2018

Mental health policy, legislation and research round-up from @MindCharity's @JoannaCDean, Stephen Heath and Michael Henson-Webb (£) https://t.co/F8j0gyHKw0 — LegalAction magazine (@LegalActionMag) October 22, 2018

“Autistic woman allowed to have sex with strangers to 'learn from her mistakes'” https://t.co/ZHfKEH9r4Z — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 22, 2018

The main headlines this evening:

'Pimped out by her carers' - the highly vulnerable woman allowed to have sex with men in public so she could learn from her mistakeshttps://t.co/cwNJyjMa9d — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) October 18, 2018

A young autistic woman was allowed to have sex with numerous men because her carers were said to believe that high-risk encounters with strangers might help her to “learn from her mistakes”, it can be revealed today https://t.co/qHTIA8TdNX — The Times of London (@thetimes) October 18, 2018

CQC report. CQC, 'The state of health care and adult social care in England: 2017/18' (11/10/18)



— "State of Care is our annual assessment of health and social care in England. The report looks at the trends, shares examples of good and outstanding c… https://t.co/GNj3ZnKS1P — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 22, 2018

FGM guidance. HM Government, 'Multi-agency statutory guidance on female genital mutilation' (dated April 2016, updated 17/10/18)



— "You must read and follow this guidance if you are under statutory duties to safeguard and promote the welfare of child… https://t.co/dy8lrvNX50 — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 22, 2018

TPC minutes (abandonment of rule change proposal). Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Minutes' (25/7/18)



— Minutes of 25/7/18 meeting, including the news that the proposals to abolish pre-hearing medical examinations and to reduce the number of oral hear… https://t.co/wqvzCMH6Jd — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 22, 2018

TPC minutes. Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Minutes' (6/6/18)



— Minutes of 6/6/18 meeting, including discussions about proposed rule changes (relating to pre-hearing examinations and paper hearings) and litigation friends. https://t.co/oRUbFlM4WK — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 22, 2018

Residence case. LB Islington v AA [2018] EWCOP 24



— "These proceedings began with three applications, all dated 27th July 2017. One application was made on form DLA in respect of an Urgent Authorisation of deprivation of liberty at C Lodge granted on… https://t.co/L3htPDeDrZ — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 22, 2018

Miscellaneous case. Griffiths v Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, and Norfolk and Suffolk NHSFT [2018] EWHC 2538 (QB)



— "This case arises out of the murder of Mary Griffiths by John McFarlane on 6 May 2009 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. The Claimants … https://t.co/6ubLuRfcjb — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 22, 2018

Sex case. Re P (Sexual Relations and Contraception): A Local Authority v P [2018] EWCOP 10



— "This judgment in long-running proceedings involving a vulnerable young woman, hereafter referred to as 'P', addresses difficult issues concerning her sexual… https://t.co/2PCcvNfBKv — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 22, 2018

DOL case. Re Y (Autism - Care Proceedings - Deprivation of Liberty): LB Barking and Dagenham v Mr and Mrs X (2018) EWHC B63



— "The local authority, represented by Ms Mustafa of counsel, applies for a care order under Section 31 of the Children Act 19… https://t.co/f6lToDLlkh — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 22, 2018

“Texas hospital must keep girl on life support, appeals court says” https://t.co/3tD3W4TJ3j — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 21, 2018

“Oliver's legacy: MPs to debate learning disability petition” https://t.co/UnfFi1j3dF — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 21, 2018

*Immediate release* Government urged to collaborate with care sector – not oppose it – in reform of mental capacity laws https://t.co/T4rM80gmz9 #MCAB #LPS #SocialCare pic.twitter.com/reZC9X4sQg — V O D G (@VODGmembership) October 20, 2018

“Daughters lose damages case over ‘bolt-gun’ murder of fitness instructor” https://t.co/fEcgvs8UbW — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 18, 2018

Nb. The court did not impose any restrictions on @JeremyH09406697 including using a surname - that was his decision. https://t.co/q29AvaiwrB — Tor Butler-Cole (@TorButlerCole) October 15, 2018

Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill – highlights from day 2 of Lords Committee stage https://t.co/RoJFKfDMQD — Alex Ruck Keene (@Capacitylaw) October 16, 2018

Here is the full APPG report on progress towards parity: we’re half way to the 2021 destination outlined in the 2016 FyFV- MH — https://t.co/EaYNE8MVRI — Michael Brown (@MentalHealthCop) October 16, 2018

The Law Society (Acting Through the Solicitors Regulation Authority) v Blavo [2018] EWCA Civ 2250 https://t.co/yaS9T2UmP5 — CrimeLine (@CrimeLineLaw) October 16, 2018

Desperate parents are persuading less senior judges to transfer Court of Protection cases higher to force public authorities to act - a practice that the former president of the family division finds 'deeply troubling'.https://t.co/AuanMXvtKG — Law Society Gazette (@lawsocgazette) October 16, 2018

Worth a read if you have time... The ethics of deceiving people with dementia HT @stevenburkeman https://t.co/04h6peJiQk — Tor Butler-Cole (@TorButlerCole) October 16, 2018

“Munby troubled by Court of Protection cases being 'transferred up'” https://t.co/gB05R84zEG — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 18, 2018

Imagine if, when arrested, a person was was only told of the reasons for their detention if they made an 'subject access' application under data protection laws, and had to wait a month for a response. That's basically what the Minister said for LPS rights to information. #MCAB — Lucy Series (@TheSmallPlaces) October 17, 2018

Multi-agency guidelines on FGM for those with statutory duties to safeguard children and vulnerable adults https://t.co/bwy9wJwFdF — CrimeLine (@CrimeLineLaw) October 18, 2018

The October 2018 Mental Capacity Report is now available https://t.co/8IDtbkZhTu — Mental Capacity Law (@39CapacityLaw) October 18, 2018

“NHS 'could have prevented' road rage death” https://t.co/MRryoAP28V — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 18, 2018

“Pioneering CJD treatment to be used on British patient” https://t.co/OtZrK44PGk — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 18, 2018

“Workington NHS worker jailed for ‘despicable criminality, motivated by pure greed’” https://t.co/6bkigUA1AJ — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 18, 2018

Government to amend deprivation of liberty scheme to cover 16 and 17-year-oldshttps://t.co/Q0tNloW4t3 — Community Care (@CommunityCare) October 18, 2018

Deprivation of liberty (children) case. Re T (A Child) [2018] EWCA Civ 2136 — "This appeal relates to the exercise of the inherent jurisdiction by the High Court, Family Division when called upon to make orders which, but for a lack of capacity in the st… https://t.co/NtFCp2dzzX — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 15, 2018

LPA case. Public Guardian v DA [2018] EWCOP 26



— "This judgment concerns two test cases brought by the Public Guardian, by applications made under s.23 and Schedule 1 paragraph 11 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005, regarding the validity of words in la… https://t.co/3h5GTWj9dE — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 15, 2018

Audio here from 0650 @thesmallplaces @capacitylaw @thelawsociety Planned change to law would put vulnerable adults "at risk" says law society https://t.co/CGQZMc8avT via @Sanchia7 — Sanchia Berg (@Sanchia7) October 12, 2018

This from the latest @CareQualityComm State of Care report doesn't bode well for the care home arrangements under the Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill https://t.co/03JGLzKa90 pic.twitter.com/857pXo0Og0 — Lucy Series (@TheSmallPlaces) October 12, 2018

The chair of our mental health & disability committee @ShereeGreen17 spoke to @BBCr4today this morning about our concerns with proposed amendments to the Mental Capacity Act - catch the story from 51:50 https://t.co/7EvKF3zCvD — The Law Society (@TheLawSociety) October 12, 2018

My oped argues that we shouldn't blame police for failure of mental health officials https://t.co/BwNfeSBFXO @JGattoSBA — DJ Jaffe/Mental Illness Policy Org. (@MentalIllPolicy) October 13, 2018

“Dad of autistic girl sees off Walsall Council gag order” https://t.co/osplcZzlRQ — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 14, 2018

Let's talk about the 's' word! - Presentations available here. https://t.co/59IOi3Fy3y — Neil Allen (@NeilAllen39) October 13, 2018

“Father of autistic child locked in 12ft room wins council court battle” https://t.co/cC7OY6sLuJ via @MailOnline — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 14, 2018

Exclusive: ICO rule NHS’s Mental Health Act whitewash breaches Freedom of Information law - https://t.co/3919V0mXmw — Mental Health Today (@mhtodaymag) October 13, 2018

New edition of MHA Manual. Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (21st edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018) — Pre-order the paperback from Amazon (cheaper, percentage goes to MHLO, but they don't have it until 31/10/18) or order directly from the publishers (p… https://t.co/VPZQKPiGqu — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 13, 2018

Event. RAB: AMHP Refresher and Re-approval course - London, 26/11/18 to 28/11/18



— This 3-day course is based near London Bridge station at the London Councils training venue. It prepares AMHPs for re-approval as well as providing 18 hours of trainin… https://t.co/DqPzdqdSO0 — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 13, 2018

Legal Aid guidance. Legal Aid Agency, ‘Contract management: mental health guidance’ (v3, 1/9/18)



— This document contains guidance under the following headings: (1) Overview; (2) Means Assessment; (3) Starting New MHT Matters; (4) Evidence of Means; … https://t.co/FW526a9Oz5 — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 12, 2018

“Man fantasised about murder and rape before killing teacher he met on Plenty of Fish - but NHS failed to tell mental health workers” | via @telegraph https://t.co/BmFHUdRFmr — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 11, 2018

The Masked AMHP's latest blog post: ADASS Guidance on Ordinary Residence https://t.co/UF3rVC2BpM … pic.twitter.com/5jXglrroLR — Masked AMHP (@MaskedAMHP) October 10, 2018

Latest stats out from @NHSDigital show total number of DoLS applications up as well as average completion time (138 days). Report also shows 20% increase in completed applications #dols #MCAhttps://t.co/BXaf54gD1t — Luke Haynes (@ComCareLH) October 2, 2018

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has just published its review into deaths in custody in 2016



Download report: https://t.co/PdfTzfNY8Y pic.twitter.com/ECun4nlaGO — Inside Time (@InsideTimeUK) October 11, 2018

Transgender prisoner who sexually assaulted inmates jailed for life https://t.co/tCzBytH6il — The Guardian (@guardian) October 11, 2018

Mental Health Tribunal rule changes abandoned https://t.co/b3EmaYDTum — Alex Ruck Keene (@Capacitylaw) October 8, 2018

Number of completed DoLS cases up by 20% in past year but backlog continues to growhttps://t.co/WNw5RBfNsb — Community Care (@CommunityCare) October 5, 2018

The NICE guideline on decision-making and mental capacity: very good try but only two thirds of a banana https://t.co/DxgQp98iv4 — Alex Ruck Keene (@Capacitylaw) October 6, 2018

“Child mental health referrals up 26% in five years, says report” https://t.co/OXfo5QK7tQ — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 8, 2018

Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill – more Government documents https://t.co/3i4vgQxhzc — Alex Ruck Keene (@Capacitylaw) October 7, 2018

Blavo case. Monidipa Fouzder, 'Blavo & Co burgled after firm told of legal aid probe, court told' (Law Society Gazette, 5/10/18)



— This article covers the second day of a hearing into the Lord Chancellor's bid to seek £22m from John Blavo. https://t.co/bRVWe4RaOo — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 6, 2018

“Woman wins £80k in damages from man cleared of raping her” https://t.co/6h5lGAJM82 — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 6, 2018

Good piece on @BBCRadio4 about Mental Capacity Amendment Bill https://t.co/BV1PtiACNr (first item on the show) — Lucy Series (@TheSmallPlaces) October 4, 2018

Can you use a lasting power of attorney to instruct your attorney to assist in your later suicide or euthanasia, or express a preference for the attorney to do so? No, as judgment published today, in which @5sblaw colleagues acted, sets out https://t.co/mQGL3gA6HW — Barbara Rich (@BarbaraRich_law) October 5, 2018

Sentencing delayed for Underground attempted murder attacks, for psychiatric reports after defendant claims an allergic reaction to schizophrenia medication — https://t.co/YCAUTZvH0M — Michael Brown (@MentalHealthCop) October 5, 2018

Court of Protection: The Public Guardian v DA & Ors [2018] EWCOP 26 (5 October 2018) https://t.co/8nuNNiWF07 — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 5, 2018

Blavo case. Monidipa Fouzder, 'Lord chancellor seeks £22m from Blavo & Co director' (Law Society Gazette, 4/10/18)



— This article summarises proceedings before Mr Justice Pepperall in the Royal Courts of Justice on 3/10/18, in which the Lord Chancell… https://t.co/Lk1ArSnkIn — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 4, 2018

“Newly discharged mental health patients at much higher risk of death” https://t.co/ZpmQghKZ8I — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 3, 2018

New guidance for anaesthetists (and others) about Jehovah’s Witnesses and patients who refuse blood https://t.co/TzbxuaLDK8 — Alex Ruck Keene (@Capacitylaw) October 2, 2018

Nearly a quarter of #LastingPowerofAttorney applications are being made online. To start yours, and for more information on LPAs, visit our website ????? https://t.co/80AyPhqPjC pic.twitter.com/0wysU0LXpo — OPG (@OPGGovUK) October 2, 2018

This morning we've published a report on our visits to adults on guardianship. We visit hundreds of adults on guardianship every year as part of our work monitoring mental health legislation.https://t.co/AM6OnRLe9h pic.twitter.com/8tIYX2FxBW — Mental Welfare Scot (@MentalWelfare) October 2, 2018

“Congratulations. Your Study Went Nowhere.” https://t.co/TvZh7b0vdQ — Mental Health Law (@MHLonline) October 2, 2018

Reading the NHS Digital DoLS report for 2017-18. https://t.co/3RabmItx7U — Lucy Series (@TheSmallPlaces) October 2, 2018



