Difference between revisions of "October 2018 chronology"

(Created page with "See October 2018 update for a thematic summary of these changes. *31/10/18 (1): '''Medical treatment case.''' University College London Hospitals v KG (2018) EWCOP 29...")
*15/10/18 (1): '''LPA case.''' [[Public Guardian v DA (2018) EWCOP 26]] {{pagesummary|Public Guardian v DA (2018) EWCOP 26|d}}
*13/10/18 (2): '''New edition of MHA Manual.''' [[Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (21st edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)]] {{booksummary|Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (21st edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018)|d}}. See [[Books]]
*13/10/18 (1): '''Event.''' [[RAB: AMHP Refresher and Re-approval course - London, 26/11/18 to 28/11/18]] {{eventsummary|RAB: AMHP Refresher and Re-approval course - London, 26/11/18 to 28/11/18|d}}
See October 2018 update for a thematic summary of these changes.
- 31/10/18 (1): Medical treatment case. University College London Hospitals v KG [2018] EWCOP 29 — "In this case the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust seeks the court's authority to administer a treatment known as PRN100 to a patient KG. KG is represented by the Official Solicitor. KG, the Official Solicitor on his behalf, his family and the Trust all ask for the court's approval. The matter is before the court because PRN100 has never been tested on or administered to any person anywhere. It is thus a completely novel treatment."
- 30/10/18 (1): Job advert. ODonnells Solicitors, Preston - Paralegals to support COP and MH teams (deadline 19/11/18). See Jobs
- 12/10/18 (1): DOL case. Re D (A Child) [2017] EWCA Civ 1695 — "This is an appeal from an order of Keehan J sitting in the Court of Protection dated 15 March 2016, following a judgment handed down on 21 January 2016: Birmingham City Council v D [2016] EWCOP 8!, [2016] PTSR 1129. Permission to appeal was granted by McFarlane LJ on 14 June 2016. The proceedings related to D, who was born on 23 April 1999, and was therefore 16 years old when the matter was heard by Keehan J in November 2015. Similar issues in relation to D had been before Keehan J in the Family Division earlier in 2015 when D was 15 years old, judgment (which was not appealed) having been handed down on 31 March 2015: Re D (A Child) (Deprivation of Liberty) [2015] EWHC 922 (Fam)!, [2016] 1 FLR 142!. In each case, the essential question was whether D was being deprived of his liberty within the meaning of and for the purposes of Article 5 of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms."
- 22/10/18 (8): CQC report. CQC, 'The state of health care and adult social care in England: 2017/18' (11/10/18) — "State of Care is our annual assessment of health and social care in England. The report looks at the trends, shares examples of good and outstanding care, and highlights where care needs to improve. This year's report finds that most people in England receive a good quality of care. Our ratings show that quality overall has been largely maintained from last year, and in some cases improved, despite the continuing challenges that providers face."§
- 22/10/18 (7): FGM guidance. HM Government, 'Multi-agency statutory guidance on female genital mutilation' (dated April 2016, updated 17/10/18) — "You must read and follow this guidance if you are under statutory duties to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and vulnerable adults."§
- 22/10/18 (6): TPC minutes (abandonment of rule change proposal). Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Minutes' (25/7/18) — Minutes of 25/7/18 meeting, including the news that the proposals to abolish pre-hearing medical examinations and to reduce the number of oral hearings had been abandoned (the context for this included the ongoing MHA review, Rethink's FOI requests and the overwhelmingly negative response to the consultation).
- 22/10/18 (5): TPC minutes. Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Minutes' (6/6/18) — Minutes of 6/6/18 meeting, including discussions about proposed rule changes (relating to pre-hearing examinations and paper hearings) and litigation friends.
- 22/10/18 (4): Residence case. LB Islington v AA [2018] EWCOP 24 — "These proceedings began with three applications, all dated 27th July 2017. One application was made on form DLA in respect of an Urgent Authorisation of deprivation of liberty at C Lodge granted on 24th July 2017. The other applications were made on forms COP1 and COP9, and sought orders for the return of AA to C Lodge."
- 22/10/18 (3): Miscellaneous case. Griffiths v Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, and Norfolk and Suffolk NHSFT [2018] EWHC 2538 (QB) — "This case arises out of the murder of Mary Griffiths by John McFarlane on 6 May 2009 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. The Claimants are her three daughters, suing by their father and litigation friend. They seek damages from the Chief Constable of the Suffolk Police, the 'Suffolk Police', and North and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, the 'NHS Trust', the first and second Defendants. ... The claim, put very shortly, is that the NHS Trust assessment under the Mental Health Act, MHA, was flawed in a number of respects, and that Mr McFarlane ought to have been admitted to hospital, voluntarily or compulsorily, on 3 May 2009, which would have prevented him being in a position to murder Ms Griffiths on 6 May. In any event, the NHS Trust should have warned her that Mr McFarlane was a danger to her, and they ought also to have communicated with the Suffolk Police. This would have affected the way in which they, in turn, addressed Ms Griffiths' concerns when she telephoned them on 5 May 2009. The Suffolk Police, in any event, ought to have graded Ms Griffiths' call as more serious than they did, and ought to have sent someone round that night. That person would have realised that the situation was more threatening than had the call-taker, and steps would have been taken to protect Ms Griffiths, who faced a real and immediate risk from Mr McFarlane, to remove her from danger, or to warn or detain Mr McFarlane."
- 22/10/18 (2): Sex case. Re P (Sexual Relations and Contraception): A Local Authority v P [2018] EWCOP 10 — "This judgment in long-running proceedings involving a vulnerable young woman, hereafter referred to as 'P', addresses difficult issues concerning her sexual relationships and the covert insertion of a contraceptive device. ... I shall address these issues in the following order: (1) Capacity - general principles. (2) P's capacity other than sexual relations. (3) P's capacity to consent to sexual relations. (4) Best interests: general principles. (5) Best interests: contraception. (6) Best interests: covert treatment (6) Best interests: sexual relationships and supervision. (7) Further issues arising from the draft order." ... Given the serious infringement of rights involved in the covert insertion of a contraceptive device, it is in my judgement highly probable that, in most, if not all, cases, professionals faced with a decision whether to take that step will conclude that it is appropriate to apply to the court to facilitate a comprehensive analysis of best interests, with P having the benefit of legal representation and independent expert advice.
- 22/10/18 (1): DOL case. Re Y (Autism - Care Proceedings - Deprivation of Liberty): LB Barking and Dagenham v Mr and Mrs X (2018) EWHC B63 — "The local authority, represented by Ms Mustafa of counsel, applies for a care order under Section 31 of the Children Act 1989 and for an order declaring that it is lawful for the local authority to deprive Y of his liberty. Y is the child of the First and Second Respondent parents. Mr and Mrs X are represented by Ms Prolingheuer of counsel. Mr and Mrs X oppose the application for a Care Order and DoL and submit he should return home to their care"
- 15/10/18 (2): Deprivation of liberty (children) case. Re T (A Child) [2018] EWCA Civ 2136 — "This appeal relates to the exercise of the inherent jurisdiction by the High Court, Family Division when called upon to make orders which, but for a lack of capacity in the statutory system, would be made as secure accommodation orders under Children Act 1989, s 25 (CA 1989)."
- 15/10/18 (1): LPA case. Public Guardian v DA [2018] EWCOP 26 — "This judgment concerns two test cases brought by the Public Guardian, by applications made under s.23 and Schedule 1 paragraph 11 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005, regarding the validity of words in lasting powers of attorney ('LPAs'). The first concerns words relating to euthanasia or assisted suicide, whereas the second concerns words as to the appointment of multiple attorneys. Although the substance of the issues to which the words are directed is very different in the two cases, there is considerable overlap in the legal argument, the active parties were the same in the two sets of proceedings (the Public Guardian and the Official Solicitor) represented by the same counsel, and it is convenient to consider both cases in one judgment."
- 13/10/18 (2): New edition of MHA Manual. Richard Jones, Mental Health Act Manual (21st edn, Sweet and Maxwell 2018) — No results. See Books
- 13/10/18 (1): Event. RAB: AMHP Refresher and Re-approval course - London, 26/11/18 to 28/11/18 — This 3-day course is based near London Bridge station at the London Councils training venue. It prepares AMHPs for re-approval as well as providing 18 hours of training to meet the annual regulatory requirement. Speakers: Rob Brown and Christine Hutchison. Cost £400 + VAT. Contact Rob Brown on robbrown@btinternet.com for further details and booking information.
- 12/10/18 (1): Legal Aid guidance. Legal Aid Agency, ‘Contract management: mental health guidance’ (v3, 1/9/18) — This document contains guidance under the following headings: (1) Overview; (2) Means Assessment; (3) Starting New MHT Matters; (4) Evidence of Means; (5) Level 1 and Level 2 Mental Health Proceedings Fees; (6) “Rolling Up” Matters; (7) Applications by a Nearest Relative; (8) The Court of Protection; (9) Work in Prisons; (10) Designated Accredited Representatives.§
- 05/10/18 (1): Blavo case. Monidipa Fouzder, 'Blavo & Co burgled after firm told of legal aid probe, court told' (Law Society Gazette, 5/10/18) — This article covers the second day of a hearing into the Lord Chancellor's bid to seek £22m from John Blavo.§
- 04/10/18 (1): Blavo case. Monidipa Fouzder, 'Lord chancellor seeks £22m from Blavo & Co director' (Law Society Gazette, 4/10/18) — This article summarises proceedings before Mr Justice Pepperall in the Royal Courts of Justice on 3/10/18, in which the Lord Chancellor seeks over £22m. Case number TLQ17/0821.§