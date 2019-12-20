Difference between revisions of "ODonnells Solicitors, Preston - Court of Protection fee earner (deadline 17/1/20)"

We are seeking an experienced Court of Protection solicitor, legal executive or other fee earner to join our Court of Protection welfare team, primarily dealing with court applications under s.16 and s.21A of the Mental Capacity Act 2005.

A knowledge of the Mental Capacity Act, Legal Aid Agency requirements and the ability to undertake a caseload with minimal supervision are desirable.

For the right candidate, there are opportunities to progress within the firm to more senior and management positions.

Both vacancies (this and XXX) arise due to further expansion within the team and we will consider candidates looking for full-time and part-time positions.

In order to succeed at Odonnells Solicitors, what is essential is a genuine interest in supporting the needs and rights of vulnerable individuals, who may have complex mental health needs, and an understanding of the importance of being part of a team. The successful candidates will need good communication skills, familiarity with use of computer systems, and a calm and level-headed approach under pressure.

Salary dependent upon level of experience and qualifications.

Interviews will be at our office in Preston. Applications should be by email with CV attached, addressed to our director, Philippa Curran and sent to the following email address:-

office@odonnells-solicitors.co.uk

Closing date for applications – 17 January 2020