Difference between revisions of "ODonnells Solicitors, Preston - Court of Protection and Mental Health paralegal (deadline 17/1/20)"

We are recruiting additional paralegals to support our mental health and Court of Protection teams, both at introductory and more advanced levels.

For candidates who already have a law degree, and some experience of working in a solicitor’s office, there is an opportunity to progress quickly to the position of trainee solicitor. There is also an opportunity for those who do not have such qualifications and experience, but do have a willingness to learn and interest in providing PA-type support to other members of the team. Extensive training will be provided.

Both vacancies (this and ODonnells Solicitors, Preston - Court of Protection and Mental Health paralegal (deadline 17/1/20)) arise owing to further expansion within the team and we will consider candidates looking for full-time and part-time positions.

In order to succeed at Odonnells Solicitors, what is essential is a genuine interest in supporting the needs and rights of vulnerable individuals, who may have complex mental health needs, and an understanding of the importance of being part of a team. The successful candidates will need good communication skills, familiarity with use of computer systems, and a calm and level-headed approach under pressure.

Salary dependent upon level of experience and qualifications.

Interviews will be at our office in Preston. Applications should be by email with CV attached, addressed to our director, Philippa Curran and sent to the following email address:

office@odonnells-solicitors.co.uk