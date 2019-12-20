Difference between revisions of "Bassetlaw CCG (19 006 727a) and Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (19 006 727b) (2019) MHLO 67 (LGSCO)"
|
(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2019/12/20 |Court=Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman |Parties=Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust |Sentence=Complaint not upheld by LGSCO |Sum...")
|
m (Jonathan moved page Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (19 006 727b) (2019) MHLO 67 (LGSCO) to Bassetlaw CCG (19 006 727a) and Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (19 006 727b) (2019) MHLO 67 (LGSCO))
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:00, 2 April 2020
Complaint not upheld by LGSCO LGSCO summary: "The Ombudsmen found no fault by the Council, Trust or CCG with regards to the care and support they provided to a woman with mental health problems. The Ombudsmen did find fault with a risk assessment the Trust completed. However, we are satisfied this did not have a significant impact on the care the Trust provided."
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: No Bailii link (neutral citation is unknown or not applicable)
Subject(s):
- LGO decisions🔍
Date: 20/12/19🔍
Court: Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman🔍
Parties:
- Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust🔍
Citation number(s):
What links here:
Published: 2/4/20 13:59
Cached: 2020-04-02 14:32:26