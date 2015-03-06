Difference between revisions of "No voice unheard, no right ignored - a consultation for people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions"

|Abstract=Extract from consultation page (paragraphs replaced with numbering): "(1) The consultation ‘No voice unheard, no right ignored’ explores options on issues such as how people can: (a) be supported to live independently, as part of a community; (b) be assured that their views will be listened to; (c) challenge decisions about them and about their care; (d) exercise control over the support they receive with a Personal Health Budget; (e) expect that different health and local services will organise themselves around their needs; (f) know that professionals are looking out for their physical health needs as well as their mental health needs. (2) The document also seeks to explores views on a number of issues relating to the Mental Health Act which were raised during the recent consultation on the revised Mental Health Act Code of Practice. (3) Since ‘Transforming Care: A National Response to Winterbourne View Hospital’ was published there have been some improvements but the system has not gone far enough fast enough to respond to the needs and wishes of people who need services, and their families."

|Abstract=Extract from consultation page (paragraphs replaced with numbering): "(1) The consultation ‘No voice unheard, no right ignored’ explores options on issues such as how people can: (a) be supported to live independently, as part of a community; (b) be assured that their views will be listened to; (c) challenge decisions about them and about their care; (d) exercise control over the support they receive with a Personal Health Budget; (e) expect that different health and local services will organise themselves around their needs; (f) know that professionals are looking out for their physical health needs as well as their mental health needs. (2) The document also seeks to explores views on a number of issues relating to the Mental Health Act which were raised during the recent consultation on the revised Mental Health Act Code of Practice. (3) Since ‘Transforming Care: A National Response to Winterbourne View Hospital’ was published there have been some improvements but the system has not gone far enough fast enough to respond to the needs and wishes of people who need services, and their families."