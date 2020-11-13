Difference between revisions of "New database structure admin"
Progress
|What
|Done
|Still to do
|Comments
|Cases
|274
|1823
|Total is 2097. Use Mental health case law admin to add new cases.
|Resources
|347
|?
|The database includes Books and Consultations. Impossible to know how many items are still to go, as most were just external links on pages.
|Legislation
|131
|236
|Use Legislation to add to new database structure to add new legislation.
|Information
|70
|212
|The new information pages are better structured, but are not in the database.
|Jobs
|61
|0
|Events
|364
|0
|Contacts
|252
|0
Database
The following pages have been added to the new database structure.
CASES DATABASE
- A City Council v LS [2019] EWHC 1384 (Fam)
- A Clinical Commissioning Group v P [2019] EWCOP 18
- A Healthcare and B NHS Trust v CC [2020] EWHC 574 (Fam)
- A Local Authority v AT and FE [2017] EWHC 2458 (Fam)
- A Local Authority v B [2020] EWHC 2741 (Fam)
- A Local Authority v BF [2018] EWCA Civ 2962
- A Local Authority v JB [2020] EWCA Civ 735
- ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust [2015] EWHC 1394 (QB)
- ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust [2017] EWCA Civ 336
- ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust [2020] EWHC 455 (QB)
- AD'A v Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust [2020] UKUT 110 (AAC)
- AM (Afghanistan) v SSHD [2017] EWCA Civ 1123
- An NHS Foundation Trust v AB [2019] EWCOP 26
- Application by Darlington Borough Council in respect of the Adult: AB [2018] ScotSC 4
- AR v West London NHS Trust [2020] UKUT 273 (AAC)
- Ardron v Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust [2018] EWHC 3157 (QB)
- ARF v SSHD [2017] EWHC 10 (QB), [2017] MHLO 17
- Atudorei v Romania 50131/08 [2014] ECHR 947
- B v A Local Authority [2019] EWCA Civ 913
- BA v SSHD (2017) UKAITUR IA343212013
LEGISLATION DATABASE
- Access to Health Records Act 1990
- Access to Justice Act 1999
- Access to Justice Act 1999 (Destination of Appeals) Order 2000
- Act of Sederunt (Transfer of Judicial Review Applications from the Court of Session) 2008
- Administration of Justice Act 1960
- Administration of Justice Act 1969
- Adoption and Children Act 2002
- Adult Support and Protection (Scotland) Act 2007
- Adults with Incapacity (Scotland) Act 2000
- Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014
- Anti-Terrorism, Crime and Security Act 2001
- Arbitration Act 1996
- Armed Forces Act 1996
- Armed Forces Act 2006
- Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018
- Care Act 2014
- Care Act 2014 and Children and Families Act 2014 (Consequential Amendments) Order 2015
- Care Quality Commission (Additional Functions) Regulations 2009
- Care Standards Act 2000
- Children Act 1989
RESOURCES DATABASE
- 1 Crown Office Row, 'Alasdair Henderson secures award of damages for false imprisonment in a hospital setting' (30/1/19)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 100, December 2019)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 101, February 2020)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 102, March 2020)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 103, April 2020)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 104, May 2020)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 105, June 2020)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 106, July 2020)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 107, September 2020)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 108, October 2020)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 96, July 2019)
- 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 99, November 2019)
- A Platform for the Future - consultation
- Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards - case law summary' (October 2020 edition, 22/10/20)
- Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2017-19' (April 2019 edition, 24/4/19)
- Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2017-19' (June 2019 edition, 10/6/19)
- Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary' (May 2020 edition, 21/5/20)
- Adult Social Care consultation
- Alex Ruck Keene (ed), Assessment of Mental Capacity (4th edn, Law Society 2015)
- Alex Ruck Keene and Rosie Scott, 'The COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Bill and the Mental Capacity Act 2005' (39 Essex Chambers, 25/3/20)