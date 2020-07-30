Difference between revisions of "National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health"
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
Extract from website: "As the UK’s leading research programme in this field, the Inquiry produces a wide range of national reports, projects and papers - providing health professionals, policymakers, and service managers with the evidence and practical suggestions they need to effectively implement change." It used to be called "National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide by People with Mental Illness (NCISH)" but kept its old acronym when the name changed.
Extract from website: "As the UK’s leading research programme in this field, the Inquiry produces a wide range of national reports, projects and papers - providing health professionals, policymakers, and service managers with the evidence and practical suggestions they need to effectively implement change." It used to be called "National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide by People with Mental Illness (NCISH)" but kept its old acronym when the name changed.
|+
|+
==External links==
==External links==
Latest revision as of 15:11, 30 July 2020
Extract from website: "As the UK’s leading research programme in this field, the Inquiry produces a wide range of national reports, projects and papers - providing health professionals, policymakers, and service managers with the evidence and practical suggestions they need to effectively implement change." It used to be called "National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide by People with Mental Illness (NCISH)" but kept its old acronym when the name changed.
See also
External links
National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide by People with Mental Illness website
- National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide by People with Mental Illness, 'Annual Report: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales' (22/7/15)†. Extract from website: "Our Annual Report 2015 report, which presents findings from 2003 to 2013, highlights areas of healthcare where safety should be strengthened. Key messages include: (1) The rise in suicide among male mental health patients appears to be greater than in the general population - suicide prevention in middle aged males should be seen as a suicide prevention priority. (2) It is in the safety of crisis resolution/home treatment that current bed pressures are being felt – the safe use of these services should be monitored; providers and commissioners (England) should review their acute care services. (3) Opiates are now the most common substance used in overdose – clinicians should be aware of the potential risks from opiate-containing painkillers and patients’ access to these drugs. (4) Families and carers are a vital but under-used resource in mental health care – with the agreement of service users, closer working with families would have safety benefits. (5) Good physical health care may help reduce risk in mental health patients – patients’ physical and mental health care needs should be addressed by mental health teams together with patients’ GPs. (6) Sudden death among younger in-patients continues to occur, with no fall – these deaths should always be investigated; physical health should be assessed on admission and polypharmacy avoided." Other related documents are available, including a press release and an infographics sheet.