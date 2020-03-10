Difference between revisions of "NHS and Community Care Act 1990"

The focus of Mental Health Law Online is on the Mental Health Act 1983 and Mental Capacity Act 2005 (not the NHSCCA). For further information consider getting the book below.

Schedule 9 para 24 (under s66) of this Act amends s12, s19, s23, s24, s32, s117, s139, s140 and s145 MHA 1983. Schedule 10 repeals s124 and partially repeals s135 MHA 1983.

Community Care

Part III National Assistance Act 1948

s45 Health Services and Public Health Act 1968

s254 and sch 20 National Health Service Act 2006

s117 Mental Health Act 1983

Needs assessment

With an exception for urgent temporary provision prior to assessment, s47 states that:

[W] here it appears to a local authority that any person for whom they may provide or arrange for the provision of community care services may be in need of any such services, the authority: (a) shall carry out an assessment of his needs for those services; and: (b) having regard to the results of that assessment, shall then decide whether his needs call for the provision by them of any such services.

The Act's introductory text

"An Act to make further provision about health authorities and other bodies constituted in accordance with the National Health Service Act 1977; to provide for the establishment of National Health Service trusts; to make further provision about the financing of the practices of medical practitioners; to amend Part VII of the Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973 and Part III of the Local Government Finance Act 1982; to amend the National Health Service Act 1977 and the National Health Service (Scotland) Act 1978; to amend Part VIII of the Mental Health (Scotland) Act 1984; to make further provision concerning the provision of accommodation and other welfare services by local authorities and the powers of the Secretary of State as respects the social services functions of such authorities; to make provision for and in connection with the establishment of a Clinical Standards Advisory Group; to repeal the Health Services Act 1976; and for connected purposes."

NHS and Community Care Act 1990 on Legislation.gov.uk