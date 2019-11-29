Difference between revisions of "NHS Guilford and Waverley CCG (18 007 431a) (2019) MHLO 60 (LGSCO)"
{{Case
{{Case
|Date=2019/11/29
|Date=2019/11/29
|Court=Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman
|Court=Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman
|Parties=NHS Guilford and Waverley Clinical Commission Group
|Parties=NHS Guilford and Waverley Clinical Commission Group
Section 117 complaint "(1) Within one month of my final decision, the Council and CCG will: (a) Write to Miss X and Mr Y, acknowledging the fault identified in this decision and offering meaningful apologies; (b) Jointly pay Mr Y £500 for failure to provide support as outlined on his s117 aftercare plan, delayed care planning, loss of opportunity to re-engage him and distress as a result of poor communication around his care plan and eviction; (c) Jointly pay Miss X £150 for poor complaint handling, stress and inconvenience. (2) Within three months of my final decision, the Council and CCG will ensure that Cherrytrees and all other providers acting on their behalf under s117 review their policies and procedures to ensure compliance with the relevant parts of the Code of Practice: Mental Health Act Code 1983, the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 and the Care Act 2014, in relation to: (a) Care planning; (b) Daily record keeping; (c) Complaint handling, including ensuring all points are responded to adequately and complainants are properly signposted should they wish to escalate their complaint."
Note
Paragraphs and bullet points in extract converted to numbers and letters.
