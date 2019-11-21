Difference between revisions of "NHS Digital, 'Mental Capacity Act 2005, Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards England, 2018-19' (21/11/19)"

DOLS statistics "These official statistics provide findings from the Mental Capacity Act 2005, Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) data collection for the period 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019."


Title: Mental Capacity Act 2005, Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards England, 2018-19

Author: NHS Digital🔍

Date: 21/11/19🔍

