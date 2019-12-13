Suicide and homicide report "The 2019 annual report from the National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health (NCISH) provides findings relating to people who died by suicide in 2007-2017 across all UK countries. Additional findings are presented on the number of people convicted of homicide, and those under mental health care."

Acronym

It used to be called "National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Homicide by People with Mental Illness (NCISH)" but kept its old acronym when the name changed to "National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health".

Summary from NCISH website

The 2019 annual report from the National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health (NCISH) provides findings relating to people who died by suicide in 2007-2017 across all UK countries. Additional findings are presented on the number of people convicted of homicide, and those under mental health care.

The NCISH database includes a national case series of suicide by mental health patients over 20 years. The current suicide database stands at over 136,000 suicides in the general population, including over 35,000 patients. This internationally unique database allows NCISH to make recommendations for clinical practice and policy that will improve safety locally, nationally and internationally.

As with previous annual reports, the main findings are presented by country for the baseline year of 2007 and the subsequent 10 years, including the most recent year (2017) for which comprehensive data are available. A UK-wide section provides selected findings for the UK as a whole.