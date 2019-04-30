Difference between revisions of "Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (30/4/19)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (11/4/19) to Minutes of Court User Group Meeting (30/4/19))
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Resource
{{Resource
|−
|Title=Minutes of Court User Group Meeting
|Title=Minutes of Court User Group Meeting
|Author=Court of Protection User Group
|Author=Court of Protection User Group
|+
|+
|Sentence=COPUG minutes
|Sentence=COPUG minutes
|Abstract=(1) Apologies; (2) Minutes and Action points; (3) Court Manager's Report; (4) Update on the Mental Capacity Amendment Bills; (5) Response to correspondence; (6) Update on ALR scheme; (7) Contacting the court by telephone; (8) Update on progress of e-bundling; (9) COP9 papers not served; (10) COP General visitors using insecure IT equipment when visiting lay deputies; (11) Dealing with urgent applications; (12) Applications for authorities outside the standard terms of deputyship; (13) Request for consideration of a streamlined property and affairs process; (14) Amendment of property and affairs order templates to include reference to support for making decisions when P has capacity; (15) Naming solicitors in judgments; (16) Any other business. Next meeting: 15/10/19 at 1400, at First Avenue House.
|Abstract=(1) Apologies; (2) Minutes and Action points; (3) Court Manager's Report; (4) Update on the Mental Capacity Amendment Bills; (5) Response to correspondence; (6) Update on ALR scheme; (7) Contacting the court by telephone; (8) Update on progress of e-bundling; (9) COP9 papers not served; (10) COP General visitors using insecure IT equipment when visiting lay deputies; (11) Dealing with urgent applications; (12) Applications for authorities outside the standard terms of deputyship; (13) Request for consideration of a streamlined property and affairs process; (14) Amendment of property and affairs order templates to include reference to support for making decisions when P has capacity; (15) Naming solicitors in judgments; (16) Any other business. Next meeting: 15/10/19 at 1400, at First Avenue House.
|−
|Saved=Yes
|Saved=Yes
|Download=2019-04-30 COPUG Minutes.pdf
|Download=2019-04-30 COPUG Minutes.pdf
Latest revision as of 14:33, 21 March 2020
COPUG minutes (1) Apologies; (2) Minutes and Action points; (3) Court Manager's Report; (4) Update on the Mental Capacity Amendment Bills; (5) Response to correspondence; (6) Update on ALR scheme; (7) Contacting the court by telephone; (8) Update on progress of e-bundling; (9) COP9 papers not served; (10) COP General visitors using insecure IT equipment when visiting lay deputies; (11) Dealing with urgent applications; (12) Applications for authorities outside the standard terms of deputyship; (13) Request for consideration of a streamlined property and affairs process; (14) Amendment of property and affairs order templates to include reference to support for making decisions when P has capacity; (15) Naming solicitors in judgments; (16) Any other business. Next meeting: 15/10/19 at 1400, at First Avenue House.
RESOURCES DATABASE
Download: File
Type: Minutes🔍
Title: Minutes of Court User Group Meeting
Author: Court of Protection User Group🔍
Date: 30/4/19🔍
What links here: