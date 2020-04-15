Difference between revisions of "Mind (Charity)"
Latest revision as of 14:38, 15 April 2020
Mind is the largest mental health charity in England & Wales.
External links
Main pages
Newsletter
- Resources by Mind in the new database structure. The database includes Mind's legal newsletters.
- Mind website: Legal News. Includes links to the newsletters.
Older editions of the newsletter (which are not on the database mentioned above) can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.
Archive
Some older material can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.