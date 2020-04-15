Difference between revisions of "Mind (Charity)"

* Mind are looking into potential legal reform in relation to delayed discharges from hospital, and request that people send case studies of patients who have remained in hospital for a number of months owing to delays in arranging aftercare packages ( e.g. s117 packages, social care or community psychiatric provision ) . Please forward any case studies to m.henson-webb@mind.org.uk by the end of June 2017 .

*[https : //www.mind.org.uk/news-campaigns/legal-news/ Mind website: Legal News ] . Includes links to the newsletters .

*[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Author=Mind Resources by Mind in the new database structure] . The database includes Mind's legal newsletters.

Mind is the largest mental health charity in England & Wales.

Older editions of the newsletter (which are not on the database mentioned above) can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.

