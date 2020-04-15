Difference between revisions of "Mind (Charity)"
 
*[https://www.mind.org.uk/ Mind website]
  
*[https://www.mind.org.uk/help/legal_unit Mind Legal Unit]
*[https://www.mind.org.uk/about-us/our-policy-work/legal-casework/ Mind's legal team]
  
 
*[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Author=Mind Resources by Mind in the new database structure]. The database includes Mind's legal newsletters.
  
*[https://www.mind.org.uk/news-campaigns/legal-news/ Mind website: Legal News]. Includes links to the newsletters.
  
Older editions of the newsletter (which are not on the database mentioned above) can be found here: [[Mind (Charity) archive]].
==Archive==

Mind is the largest mental health charity in England & Wales.

External links

Main pages

Newsletter

Older editions of the newsletter (which are not on the database mentioned above) can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.

Archive

Some older material can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.

