Difference between revisions of "Mind (Charity)"

===Newsletter===
*[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Author=Mind Resources by Mind in the new database structure] - including the legal newsletter
Older editions of the newsletter can be found here: [[Mind (Charity) archive]].
Mind is the largest mental health charity in England & Wales.
- Resources by Mind in the new database structure - including the legal newsletter
Older editions of the newsletter can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.
Delayed discharges
- Mind are looking into potential legal reform in relation to delayed discharges from hospital, and request that people send case studies of patients who have remained in hospital for a number of months owing to delays in arranging aftercare packages (e.g. s117 packages, social care or community psychiatric provision). Please forward any case studies to m.henson-webb@mind.org.uk by the end of June 2017.
Some older material can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.