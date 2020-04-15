Difference between revisions of "Mind (Charity)"
Mind is the largest mental health charity in England & Wales.

External links

Main pages

Newsletter

Older editions of the newsletter can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.

Delayed discharges

  • Mind are looking into potential legal reform in relation to delayed discharges from hospital, and request that people send case studies of patients who have remained in hospital for a number of months owing to delays in arranging aftercare packages (e.g. s117 packages, social care or community psychiatric provision). Please forward any case studies to m.henson-webb@mind.org.uk by the end of June 2017.

Archive

Some older material can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.

