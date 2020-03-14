Difference between revisions of "Mind (Charity)"

(Newsletter)
(Newsletter)
 
Line 8: Line 8:
  
 
===Newsletter===
 
===Newsletter===
 +
*[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Author=Mind Resources by Mind in the new database structure] - including the legal newsletter
 +
 
*[https://mind.org.uk/news-campaigns/legal-news/legal-newsletter-march-2017/ Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (March 2017)]
 
*[https://mind.org.uk/news-campaigns/legal-news/legal-newsletter-march-2017/ Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (March 2017)]
  

Latest revision as of 21:56, 14 March 2020

Mind is the largest mental health charity in England & Wales.

External links

Main pages

Newsletter

  • Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (March 2018) — This newsletter contains news under the following headings: (1) Brick by Brick; (2) Chief Constable of Norfolk v Coffey UKEAT/0260/16/BA; (3) DL-H v West London Mental Health Trust & Another [2017] UKUT 387 (AAC)M; (4) JMcG v Devon Partnership NHS [2017] UKUT 348 (AAC)M; (5) Mind research - the impact of legal aid cuts on people with mental health problems; (6) Leaving hospital; briefing on discharge from mental health inpatient services; (7) Monitoring the Mental Health Act: 2016/17.§

Older editions of the newsletter can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.

Delayed discharges

  • Mind are looking into potential legal reform in relation to delayed discharges from hospital, and request that people send case studies of patients who have remained in hospital for a number of months owing to delays in arranging aftercare packages (e.g. s117 packages, social care or community psychiatric provision). Please forward any case studies to m.henson-webb@mind.org.uk by the end of June 2017.

Archive

Some older material can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Mind_(Charity)&oldid=41240"