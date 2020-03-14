Difference between revisions of "Mind (Charity)"

*[http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/Special:Drilldown/Resources?Author=Mind Resources by Mind in the new database structure] - including the legal newsletter

Mind is the largest mental health charity in England & Wales.

Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (December 2017) — This newsletter contains news under the following headings: (1) Thriving at Work - The Stevenson/Farmer Review of mental health and employers; (2) Mental Health and Fair Trial; (3) Section 117 and multiple diagnoses; (4) Damien Tinsley v Manchester City Council [2017] EWCA Civ 1704 M; (5) R(CXF) v Central Bedfordshire Council [2017] EWHC 2311 (Admin) M; (6) Burden of Proof in discrimination claims in the Employment Tribunal - Ayodele v Citylink [2017] EWCA Civ 1913 B.§

Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (March 2018) — This newsletter contains news under the following headings: (1) Brick by Brick; (2) Chief Constable of Norfolk v Coffey UKEAT/0260/16/BA; (3) DL-H v West London Mental Health Trust & Another [2017] UKUT 387 (AAC) M; (4) JMcG v Devon Partnership NHS [2017] UKUT 348 (AAC) M; (5) Mind research - the impact of legal aid cuts on people with mental health problems; (6) Leaving hospital; briefing on discharge from mental health inpatient services; (7) Monitoring the Mental Health Act: 2016/17.§

Delayed discharges

Mind are looking into potential legal reform in relation to delayed discharges from hospital, and request that people send case studies of patients who have remained in hospital for a number of months owing to delays in arranging aftercare packages (e.g. s117 packages, social care or community psychiatric provision). Please forward any case studies to m.henson-webb@mind.org.uk by the end of June 2017.

Some older material can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.