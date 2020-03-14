Difference between revisions of "Mind (Charity)"
|
(→Newsletter)
|
(→Newsletter)
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
===Newsletter===
===Newsletter===
|+
|+
*[https://mind.org.uk/news-campaigns/legal-news/legal-newsletter-march-2017/ Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (March 2017)]
*[https://mind.org.uk/news-campaigns/legal-news/legal-newsletter-march-2017/ Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (March 2017)]
Latest revision as of 21:56, 14 March 2020
Mind is the largest mental health charity in England & Wales.
External links
Main pages
Newsletter
- Resources by Mind in the new database structure - including the legal newsletter
- Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (December 2017) — This newsletter contains news under the following headings: (1) Thriving at Work - The Stevenson/Farmer Review of mental health and employers; (2) Mental Health and Fair Trial; (3) Section 117 and multiple diagnoses; (4) Damien Tinsley v Manchester City Council [2017] EWCA Civ 1704M; (5) R(CXF) v Central Bedfordshire Council [2017] EWHC 2311 (Admin)M; (6) Burden of Proof in discrimination claims in the Employment Tribunal - Ayodele v Citylink [2017] EWCA Civ 1913B.§
- Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (March 2018) — This newsletter contains news under the following headings: (1) Brick by Brick; (2) Chief Constable of Norfolk v Coffey UKEAT/0260/16/BA; (3) DL-H v West London Mental Health Trust & Another [2017] UKUT 387 (AAC)M; (4) JMcG v Devon Partnership NHS [2017] UKUT 348 (AAC)M; (5) Mind research - the impact of legal aid cuts on people with mental health problems; (6) Leaving hospital; briefing on discharge from mental health inpatient services; (7) Monitoring the Mental Health Act: 2016/17.§
Older editions of the newsletter can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.
Delayed discharges
- Mind are looking into potential legal reform in relation to delayed discharges from hospital, and request that people send case studies of patients who have remained in hospital for a number of months owing to delays in arranging aftercare packages (e.g. s117 packages, social care or community psychiatric provision). Please forward any case studies to m.henson-webb@mind.org.uk by the end of June 2017.
Archive
Some older material can be found here: Mind (Charity) archive.