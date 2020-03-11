Difference between revisions of "Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (March 2020)"

|Sentence=Mind's legal newsletter
 
|Abstract=This newsletter contains news under the following headings: (1) Comprehensive mental health service for children still a long way off; (2) Making decisions for someone with fluctuating capacity; (3) National inquiry into the use of restraint in schools; (4) CQC monitoring the Mental Health Act in 2018/2019; (5) New guidance for the Court of Protection; (6) The meaning of "long-term" in the definition of disability; (7) Veganism - Equalities and Human Rights issues in mental health settings; (8) Deloitte highlight poor mental health which costs employers billions; (9) Can an incapacious patient still choose their solicitor? (10) New study about Community Treatment Orders
The documents and cases referred to in the newsletter include:
*Children's Commissioner's  third annual report into the state of children and young people’s mental health services
*Cheshire West And Chester Council v PWK [2019] EWCOP 57
*Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)'s inquiry into the use of restraint in schools
*CQC's 2018/19 MHA report
*Serious Medical Treatment, Guidance [2020] EWCOP 2
*[https://www.gov.uk/employment-appeal-tribunal-decisions/tesco-stores-ltd-v-mrs-c-tennant-ukeat-0167-19-oo Tesco Stores Ltd v Mrs C Tennant: UKEAT/0167/19/OO]
*[http://employmentlawbulletins.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Casamitjana-Costa.pdf Costa v LACS] ET case
*Deliotte and Mind's report into monetary costs of poor mental health to UK employers
*SB v South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust [2020] UKUT 33 (AAC)
*Barkhuizen et al, 'Community treatment orders and associations with readmission rates and duration of psychiatric hospital admission: a controlled electronic case register study' BMJ Open 2020;10:e035121
 
|Saved=Yes
 
|News=Yes
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/14 09:29:53 PM
 
Latest revision as of 21:43, 14 March 2020

Mind's legal newsletter This newsletter contains news under the following headings: (1) Comprehensive mental health service for children still a long way off; (2) Making decisions for someone with fluctuating capacity; (3) National inquiry into the use of restraint in schools; (4) CQC monitoring the Mental Health Act in 2018/2019; (5) New guidance for the Court of Protection; (6) The meaning of "long-term" in the definition of disability; (7) Veganism - Equalities and Human Rights issues in mental health settings; (8) Deloitte highlight poor mental health which costs employers billions; (9) Can an incapacious patient still choose their solicitor? (10) New study about Community Treatment Orders

Note

The documents and cases referred to in the newsletter include:

  • Children's Commissioner's third annual report into the state of children and young people’s mental health services
  • Cheshire West And Chester Council v PWK [2019] EWCOP 57B
  • Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)'s inquiry into the use of restraint in schools
  • CQC's 2018/19 MHA report
  • Serious Medical Treatment, Guidance [2020] EWCOP 2B
  • Tesco Stores Ltd v Mrs C Tennant: UKEAT/0167/19/OO
  • Costa v LACS ET case
  • Deliotte and Mind's report into monetary costs of poor mental health to UK employers
  • SB v South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust [2020] UKUT 33 (AAC)M
  • Barkhuizen et al, 'Community treatment orders and associations with readmission rates and duration of psychiatric hospital admission: a controlled electronic case register study' BMJ Open 2020;10:e035121

