Difference between revisions of "Mind, 'Legal Newsletter' (March 2020)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Legal Newsletter |Author=Mind |Date=2020/03/11 |URL=https://www.mind.org.uk/news-campaigns/legal-news/legal-newsletter-march-2020/ |Type=Newsletter |Sentence...")
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
|Sentence=Mind's legal newsletter
|Sentence=Mind's legal newsletter
|Abstract=This newsletter contains news under the following headings: (1) Comprehensive mental health service for children still a long way off; (2) Making decisions for someone with fluctuating capacity; (3) National inquiry into the use of restraint in schools; (4) CQC monitoring the Mental Health Act in 2018/2019; (5) New guidance for the Court of Protection; (6) The meaning of "long-term" in the definition of disability; (7) Veganism - Equalities and Human Rights issues in mental health settings; (8) Deloitte highlight poor mental health which costs employers billions; (9) Can an incapacious patient still choose their solicitor? (10) New study about Community Treatment Orders
|Abstract=This newsletter contains news under the following headings: (1) Comprehensive mental health service for children still a long way off; (2) Making decisions for someone with fluctuating capacity; (3) National inquiry into the use of restraint in schools; (4) CQC monitoring the Mental Health Act in 2018/2019; (5) New guidance for the Court of Protection; (6) The meaning of "long-term" in the definition of disability; (7) Veganism - Equalities and Human Rights issues in mental health settings; (8) Deloitte highlight poor mental health which costs employers billions; (9) Can an incapacious patient still choose their solicitor? (10) New study about Community Treatment Orders
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Saved=Yes
|Saved=Yes
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/14 09:29:53 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/14 09:29:53 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 21:43, 14 March 2020
Mind's legal newsletter This newsletter contains news under the following headings: (1) Comprehensive mental health service for children still a long way off; (2) Making decisions for someone with fluctuating capacity; (3) National inquiry into the use of restraint in schools; (4) CQC monitoring the Mental Health Act in 2018/2019; (5) New guidance for the Court of Protection; (6) The meaning of "long-term" in the definition of disability; (7) Veganism - Equalities and Human Rights issues in mental health settings; (8) Deloitte highlight poor mental health which costs employers billions; (9) Can an incapacious patient still choose their solicitor? (10) New study about Community Treatment Orders
Note
The documents and cases referred to in the newsletter include:
- Children's Commissioner's third annual report into the state of children and young people’s mental health services
- Cheshire West And Chester Council v PWK [2019] EWCOP 57B
- Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)'s inquiry into the use of restraint in schools
- CQC's 2018/19 MHA report
- Serious Medical Treatment, Guidance [2020] EWCOP 2B
- Tesco Stores Ltd v Mrs C Tennant: UKEAT/0167/19/OO
- Costa v LACS ET case
- Deliotte and Mind's report into monetary costs of poor mental health to UK employers
- SB v South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust [2020] UKUT 33 (AAC)M
- Barkhuizen et al, 'Community treatment orders and associations with readmission rates and duration of psychiatric hospital admission: a controlled electronic case register study' BMJ Open 2020;10:e035121