Difference between revisions of "Mental capacity and coronavirus"
 
Line 12: Line 12:
 
*{{rsum|OPG, 'How to register an EPA during the coronavirus outbreak' (27/4/20)}}
 
*{{rsum|OPG, 'How to register an EPA during the coronavirus outbreak' (27/4/20)}}
 
*{{rsum|DHSC, 'Update on policies for visiting arrangements in care homes' (updated 21/9/20)}}
 
*{{rsum|DHSC, 'Update on policies for visiting arrangements in care homes' (updated 21/9/20)}}
 +
*{{rsum|DHSC, 'Adult social care: our COVID-19 winter plan 2020 to 2021' (18/9/20)}}
 
{{Information-footer
 
{{Information-footer
 
|maincat=Coronavirus
 
|maincat=Coronavirus
 
}}
 
}}

Latest revision as of 19:55, 25 September 2020

See also:

INFORMATION

Coronavirus category:


All information categories:


Other information pages:

What links here:

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Mental_capacity_and_coronavirus&oldid=43289"