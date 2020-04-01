Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Tribunal and coronavirus"

See also: Coronavirus resources#Newer resources

This page summarises the changes made because of the coronavirus pandemic and lists the various relevant resources. If you have any further or updated information then please send it in.

Pre-hearing medical examinations

Tribunal rule 34 states that a pre-hearing medical examination must take place "so far as practicable" in certain circumstances. The rule is still in force.

It was decided that it will not be "practicable" under rule 34 for any pre-hearing medical examinations to take place during the pandemic: Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20). The Practice Direction lasts for an initial period of six months (but could be ended earlier). No mention is made of video or telephone conferencing, which makes it practicable to hold a full hearing. The reason given in Mental Health Tribunal, 'Help for users' (15/4/20) is that "people cannot meet together".

There is no mechanism stated in the Practice Direction for seeking a medical examination in individual cases. However, following a challenge to an initial decision made under this Practice Direction, a salaried tribunal judge decided that the Practice Direction is subordinate to the rules and that in video-enabled hearings with a full panel a pre-hearing examination is practicable by that means: Re C [2020] MHLO 48 (FTT). Thanks to Ben Conroy of Conroys Solicitors for sending that decision.

Subsequently the tribunal published a policy that "it is not practicable under rule 34 of the 2008 Rules for automatic prehearing examinations to take place, unless the Chamber President, Deputy Chamber President or an authorised salaried Judge direct that in the exceptional circumstances of a particular case it shall be practicable for such a pre-hearing examination to take place, having regard to the overriding objective and any health and safety concerns".

This gives no reason for the assertion that PHEs in other circumstances are "not practicable" and no guidance on what is considered "exceptional". PHEs should be requested and taking place in the circumstances set out in rule 34, which is still in force, and which applies to all section 2 patients and other patients who make a request. See Mental Health Tribunal, 'Video Hearing Guidance for Representatives in Mental Health Tribunals' (11/9/20).

Decisions by single judge

For an initial six-month period from 19/3/20, it has been decided that every decision, including those that dispose of proceedings, will be made by a judge alone, unless the Chamber President, Deputy Chamber President or authorised salaried judge appoints two or three people: Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20).

Panels of one of two may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist in decision-making, provided the advice is recorded and disclosed to the parties. Anecdotal evidence suggests that tribunal judges are reluctant to make use of this facility.

For the purposes of the general Pilot Practice Direction, former Salaried Tribunal Judges are interpreted as falling within the definition of salaried judges: Pilot Practice Direction: The use of former Salaried Judges (26/3/20).

It is possible to argue for a two- or three-member panel.

Hearings taking place on or after 1/6/20 will be heard by a three-member panel (this was stated at the Mental Health Jurisdictional Stakeholders Meeting on 6/5/20). Three-member panels for s2 cases will commence in May (email from MHLA to membership, 11/5/20).

Community patient hearings postponed

A decision was made on 26/3/20 to postpone the hearings for adult community patients whose case had not been listed for paper review and whose case was a result of the patient's application or a periodic mandatory reference: Mental Health Tribunal, 'Order and directions for all community patients who are subject to a CTO or conditional discharge and who have applied or been referred to the tribunal for the duration of the Pilot Practice Direction' (26/3/20). The reasons given state that it is "not feasible or practicable for a community patient under the government's 'stay at home' policy to attempt to participate in a hearing" and mention that deprivation of liberty cases are being prioritised. The postponement decision was stated to last until the expiry of the 19/3/20 Pilot Practice Direction, or earlier if the tribunal directs, and at that point patients or representatives are expected to contact the tribunal with an agreed date. The decision states that parties are at liberty to apply to vary the order and directions in exceptional cases. For an example of a successful appeal against postponement, see Re B [2020] MHLO 18 (FTT).

On 6/5/20 it was decided to list all the postponed hearings because the tribunal had by then "achieved a level of administrative support to be able to list cases for community patients": Mental Health Tribunal, 'Order and directions for listing of community hearings' (6/5/20). The order and directions set out the duties on patients' representatives and responsible authorities in relation to reports, consideration of paper hearings, agreed hearing dates, and remote hearing practicalities. See also this earlier press release: Conroys Solicitors, 'Listing of community hearings' (press release, 6/5/20).

Paper hearings for CTO patients

The existing Tribunal rule 35 allows a CTO case to be determined without a hearing in certain circumstances. This has not changed.

The general Pilot Practice Direction (not the MH-specific one) states that decisions should usually be made without a hearing where the rules permit: Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20).

It appears that the tribunal will actively be suggesting paper hearings to CTO patients: Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20).

New rule for urgent hearings used for uncontested renewals

There is a new power in new rule 5A to dispose of proceedings without hearing if the matter is urgent, it is not reasonably practicable to hold a hearing (including a remote hearing) and it is in the interests of justice to do so. This was inserted by Tribunal Procedure (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Rules 2020 on 10/4/20. These amendment rules will expire on the same day as s55(b) Coronavirus Act 2020.

Following some anecdotal evidence that it was already happening, the tribunal has stated that its policy is: "If your client is not contesting continuing detention (or a community treatment order) then the case can be decided by a single judge on the papers, without the need for a hearing". This power, intended for urgent matters, has been added to the rules across many First-tier Tribunal chambers. It is a misuse of the power for the MHT to use it to avoid hearings arising from uncontested references. See Mental Health Tribunal, 'Video Hearing Guidance for Representatives in Mental Health Tribunals' (11/9/20).

Timeframe for s2 hearings

Tribunal rule 37 required the tribunal to start s2 cases within 7 days after the date on which it received the application notice.

This was changed to 10 days by Tribunal Procedure (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Rules 2020 on 10/4/20. The amended rules allow the tribunal to ignore the new deadline if it is "not reasonably practicable". These amendment rules will expire on the same day as s55(b) Coronavirus Act 2020.

The change to 10 days (though not the explicit ability to circumvent it) was the subject matter of a consultation which expired on 7/4/20: see Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Consultation on possible amendments to the Tribunal Procedure (First-Tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008 on the timescale for listing Section 2 hearings' (from 11/2/20 to 7/4/20). The TPC will monitor the effects of the change before making a final decision: Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Responses to the consultation (on changes to the s2 listing window) and reply from the TPC' (23/6/20).

Listing of cases

On 1/4/20 it was stated that section 2, conditional discharge recall, and CAMHS cases were the priority for listing, and that while other cases were not being listed it was expected that s3 and restricted cases should begin to be listed: Mental Health Tribunal, 'Further update on coronavirus situation' (1/4/20). The tribunal secretariat started to catch up over the summer months.

Remote hearings - guidance

The general Pilot Practice Direction states that all hearings should be held remotely where it is reasonably practicable and in accordance with the overriding objective: Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20).

Guidance for telephone hearings from 23/3/20 was provided in Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20).

Guidance in relation to video hearings, which it was proposed would start to be listed from 13/4/20, was provided in Mental Health Tribunal, 'Video Conference Hearings' (6/4/20).

Guidance for patients can be found in Mental Health Tribunal, 'Help for users' (15/4/20) and Mental Health Tribunal, 'Important Information about your Mental Health Tribunal Hearing for CAMHS patients' (27/5/20).

Guidance for representatives can be found in Mental Health Tribunal, 'Video Hearing Guidance for Representatives in Mental Health Tribunals' (11/9/20).

Announcement of tribunal decision

The initial guidance was that, in order to reduce risk to the clinical team, the decision will not be announced after the hearing in the patient's presence, but instead a short decision to be sent the same day: Mental Health Tribunal, 'Message to the Royal College of Psychiatrists' (Sarah Johnston and Joan Rutherford, 26/3/20). The secretariat sent an email on 1/4/20 stating that they had "asked our Judiciary to take note of a secure email address for those who should receive a copy of the decision".

The current guidance allows the tribunal to decide whether to announce the decision, and either provide a time for the oral decision, or email the decision to the representative and the MHAA: Mental Health Tribunal, 'Video Hearing Guidance for Representatives in Mental Health Tribunals' (11/9/20).

Disclosure of medical records

Responsible authorities are required to allow immediate access to patients' medical records upon receipt of the CNL1 form containing the representative's name and to email without delay any notes specified by the representative: Mental Health Tribunal, 'Direction for disclosure of medical records to legal representatives in all cases for the duration of the Pilot Practice Direction' (25/3/20).

Interpreters and BSL

An email sent by the secretariat on 1/4/20 stated that "where an Interpreter is required they will be sent the dial in details through their Agency".

All cases with language interpreters or BSL signers will be allocated a full day's hearing: Mental Health Tribunal, 'Video Hearing Guidance for Representatives in Mental Health Tribunals' (11/9/20).

