Difference between revisions of "Mental Health Tribunal and coronavirus"

Guidance in relation to video hearings, which it was proposed would start to be listed from 13/4/20, was provided in [[Mental Health Tribunal, 'Video Conference Hearings' (6/4/20)]].
  
Guidance for patients can be found in [[Mental Health Tribunal, 'Help for users' (15/4/20)]] and [[Mental Health Tribunal, 'Important Information about your Mental Health Tribunal Hearing for CAMHS patients' (27/5/20)]].
  
 
===Announcement of tribunal decision===
*{{rsum|Mental Health Tribunal, 'Help for users' (15/4/20)}}
 
*{{rsum|Mental Health Tribunal, 'Ensuring patients can access justice' (Sarah Johnston DCP, 22/5/20)}}
*{{rsum|Mental Health Tribunal, 'Important Information about your Mental Health Tribunal Hearing for CAMHS patients' (27/5/20)}}
  
 
===See also===
 
===See also===

See also: Coronavirus resources#Newer resources

This page summarises the changes made because of the coronavirus pandemic and lists the various relevant resources. If you have any further or updated information then please send it in.

Information

Pre-hearing medical examinations

Tribunal rule 34 states that a pre-hearing medical examination must take place "so far as practicable" in certain circumstances.

It has been decided that it will not be "practicable" under rule 34 for any pre-hearing medical examinations to take place during the pandemic: Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20). The Practice Direction lasts for an initial period of six months (but could be ended earlier). No mention is made of video or telephone conferencing, which makes it practicable to hold a full hearing.

The reason given in Mental Health Tribunal, 'Help for users' (15/4/20) is that "people cannot meet together".

There is no mechanism stated in the Practice Direction for seeking a medical examination in individual cases.

Decisions by single judge

For an initial six-month period from 19/3/20, it has been decided that every decision, including those that dispose of proceedings, will be made by a judge alone, unless the Chamber President, Deputy Chamber President or authorised salaried judge appoints two or three people: Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20).

Panels of one of two may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist in decision-making, provided the advice is recorded and disclosed to the parties. Anecdotal evidence suggests that tribunal judges are reluctant to make use of this facility.

For the purposes of the general Pilot Practice Direction, former Salaried Tribunal Judges are interpreted as falling within the definition of salaried judges: Pilot Practice Direction: The use of former Salaried Judges (26/3/20).

It is possible to argue for a two- or three-member panel.

Hearings taking place on or after 1/6/20 will be heard by a three-member panel (this was stated at the Mental Health Jurisdictional Stakeholders Meeting on 6/5/20). Three-member panels for s2 cases will commence in May (email from MHLA to membership, 11/5/20).

Community patient hearings postponed

A decision was made on 26/3/20 to postpone the hearings for adult community patients whose case had not been listed for paper review and whose case was a result of the patient's application or a periodic mandatory reference: Mental Health Tribunal, 'Order and directions for all community patients who are subject to a CTO or conditional discharge and who have applied or been referred to the tribunal for the duration of the Pilot Practice Direction' (26/3/20). The reasons given state that it is "not feasible or practicable for a community patient under the government's 'stay at home' policy to attempt to participate in a hearing" and mention that deprivation of liberty cases are being prioritised. The postponement decision was stated to last until the expiry of the 19/3/20 Pilot Practice Direction, or earlier if the tribunal directs, and at that point patients or representatives are expected to contact the tribunal with an agreed date. The decision states that parties are at liberty to apply to vary the order and directions in exceptional cases. For an example of a successful appeal against postponement, see Re B [2020] MHLO 18 (FTT).

On 6/5/20 it was decided to list all the postponed hearings because the tribunal had by then "achieved a level of administrative support to be able to list cases for community patients": Mental Health Tribunal, 'Order and directions for listing of community hearings' (6/5/20). The order and directions set out the duties on patients' representatives and responsible authorities in relation to reports, consideration of paper hearings, agreed hearing dates, and remote hearing practicalities. See also this earlier press release: Conroys Solicitors, 'Listing of community hearings' (press release, 6/5/20).

Paper hearings for CTO patients

The existing Tribunal rule 35 allows a CTO case to be determined without a hearing in certain circumstances. This has not changed.

The general Pilot Practice Direction (not the MH-specific one) states that decisions should usually be made without a hearing where the rules permit: Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20).

It appears that the tribunal will actively be suggesting paper hearings to CTO patients: Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20).

Decisions without a hearing - new rule

There is a new power in new rule 5A to dispose of proceedings without hearing if the matter is urgent, it is not reasonably practicable to hold a hearing (including a remote hearing) and it is in the interests of justice to do so.

This was inserted by Tribunal Procedure (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Rules 2020 on 10/4/20. These amendment rules will expire on the same day as s55(b) Coronavirus Act 2020.

Apparently (though not officially confirmed) the tribunal wishes to use this new power to hold "paper hearings" for reference hearings at which the patient does not want to seek discharge at an oral hearing.

Timeframe for s2 hearings

Tribunal rule 37 required the tribunal to start s2 cases within 7 days after the date on which it received the application notice.

This was changed to 10 days by Tribunal Procedure (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Rules 2020 on 10/4/20. The amended rules allow the tribunal to ignore the new deadline if it is "not reasonably practicable". These amendment rules will expire on the same day as s55(b) Coronavirus Act 2020.

The change to 10 days (though not the explicit ability to circumvent it) was the subject matter of a consultation which expired on 7/4/20: Tribunal Procedure Committee, 'Consultation on possible amendments to the Tribunal Procedure (First-Tier Tribunal) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber) Rules 2008 on the timescale for listing Section 2 hearings' (from 11/2/20 to 7/4/20).

Listing of cases

On 1/4/20 it was stated that section 2, conditional discharge recall, and CAMHS cases were the priority for listing, and that while other cases were not being listed it was expected that s3 and restricted cases should begin to be listed: Mental Health Tribunal, 'Further update on coronavirus situation' (1/4/20).

Remote hearings

The general Pilot Practice Direction states that all hearings should be held remotely where it is reasonably practicable and in accordance with the overriding objective: Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20).

Guidance for telephone hearings from 23/3/20 was provided in Tribunals Judiciary, 'Guidance from the Chamber President and Deputy Chamber President of HESC regarding the Mental Health jurisdiction' (Coronavirus, 19/3/20).

Guidance in relation to video hearings, which it was proposed would start to be listed from 13/4/20, was provided in Mental Health Tribunal, 'Video Conference Hearings' (6/4/20).

Guidance for patients can be found in Mental Health Tribunal, 'Help for users' (15/4/20) and Mental Health Tribunal, 'Important Information about your Mental Health Tribunal Hearing for CAMHS patients' (27/5/20).

Announcement of tribunal decision

In order to reduce risk to the clinical team, the decision will not be announced after the hearing in the patient's presence, but instead a short decision to be sent the same day: Mental Health Tribunal, 'Message to the Royal College of Psychiatrists' (Sarah Johnston and Joan Rutherford, 26/3/20).

The secretariat sent an email on 1/4/20 stating that they had "asked our Judiciary to take note of a secure email address for those who should receive a copy of the decision".

Disclosure of medical records

Responsible authorities are required to allow immediate access to patients' medical records upon receipt of the CNL1 form containing the representative's name and to email without delay any notes specified by the representative: Mental Health Tribunal, 'Direction for disclosure of medical records to legal representatives in all cases for the duration of the Pilot Practice Direction' (25/3/20).

Interpreters

An email sent by the secretariat on 1/4/20 stated that "where an Interpreter is required they will be sent the dial in details through their Agency".

Sources of information

Case law

Legislation

  • Coronavirus legislation. Tribunal Procedure (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Rules 2020 — Rule 2 amends the MHT's rules: (1) new power in new rule 5A to dispose of proceedings without hearing if the matter is urgent, it is not reasonably practicable to hold a hearing (including a remote hearing) and it is in the interests of justice to do so. (2) section 2 hearings to start within 10 days rather than 7 days, with an explicit power to ignore this deadline if the tribunal considers it "not reasonably practicable". In force 10/4/20. These rules will expire on the same day as section 55(b) of the Coronavirus Act 2020 (public participation in proceedings conducted by video or audio). (3) A further change, relating to public/private hearings is inserted into the part of the HESC rules which do not apply to mental health cases.

Practice Directions

  • Mental Health Tribunal coronavirus Practice Direction. Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) — For the pilot period, initially six months: (1) every decision, including those that dispose of proceedings, will be made by a judge alone, unless the CP, DCP or authorised salaried judge appoints two or three people; (2) the tribunal will suggest that CTO reference hearings are dealt with on the papers under rule 35; (3) it will not be "practicable" under rule 34 for any pre-hearing medical examinations to take place during the pandemic (no mention is made of video or telephone conferencing); (4) panels of one of two may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist in decision-making, provided the advice is recoded and disclosed to the parties.
  • Coronavirus tribunal composition (non-MH). Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) — This PD applies to all appeals and applications within the First-tier and Upper Tribunal, except in mental health cases. For the duration of the pilot period, initially six months: (1) a salaried tribunal judge may decide, having regard to urgency among other matters, may depart from the usual rules on panel composition; (2) in such cases, the tribunal may seek the advice of one or more non-legal members to assist with its decision-making, provided the advice is recorded and disclosed to the parties.
  • Tribunal coronavirus Practice Direction. Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) — During the pilot period, initially six months: (1) decisions should usually be made without a hearing where the rules permit [MHT: rule 35 limits this to Part 5 and strike-out decisions, and certain CTO referrals]; (2) in jurisdictions where a hearing is required unless the parties consent to a determination on the papers [MHT: certain CTO referral cases] Chamber Presidents may allow a paper "triage" scheme in which provisional decisions are provided in cases in which a successful outcome for the applicant/appellant is likely; (3) all hearings should be held remotely where it is reasonably practicable and in accordance with the overriding objective [MHT: rule 1 states that hearings may be "conducted in whole or in part by video link, telephone or other means of instantaneous two-way electronic communication"]; (4) where permitted, hearings will proceed in the absence of parties who have not made an adjournment/postponement application [MHT: a requirement of rule 39 is that the patient has decided not to attend or is unable to attend for reasons of ill health]; (5) tribunals will take into account the impact of the pandemic when considering applications for extension of time for compliance with directions or the postponement of hearings. [Notes in square brackets are not part of the PD itself.]
  • Former STJs treated as current. Pilot Practice Direction: The use of former Salaried Judges (26/3/20) — Former Salaried Tribunal Judges are to be interpreted as falling within the definition of salaried judges for the purposes of the coronavirus "Contingency Arrangements" pilot PD.

Orders and directions

  • Automatic disclosure of medical records. Mental Health Tribunal, 'Direction for disclosure of medical records to legal representatives in all cases for the duration of the Pilot Practice Direction' (25/3/20) — Owing to the fact that representatives cannot arrange for patients to sign consent forms, this direction requires the responsible authority: (1) to allow immediate access to the patient's medical and nursing notes upon receipt of the CNL1 form containing the representative's name; (2) to email without delay any notes specified by the representative; and (3) to highlight any information in the notes not to be disclosed to the patient (the representative must not disclose this information without further order of the tribunal).
  • Hearing postponement for certain community patients. Mental Health Tribunal, 'Order and directions for all community patients who are subject to a CTO or conditional discharge and who have applied or been referred to the tribunal for the duration of the Pilot Practice Direction' (26/3/20) — (1) The hearings of certain community patients will be postponed, unless they have already been listed for paper review. (2) It applies to patients “over 18” (this is meant to mean 18 or over) presumably at the time of the application or reference. (3) The following will be postponed: (a) applications by CTO patients (s66(1)); (b) applications by conditionally-discharged (C/D) patients (s75(2)); (c) periodic mandatory references in the cases of CTO patients (s68(2) and s68(6)). (4) The following will not be postponed: (a) discretionary references for CTO patients (s67(1)); (b) discretionary references for C/D patients (s71(1)); (c) revocation references for CTO patients (s68(7)); (d) recall references for C/D patients (s75(1)). (5) The order purports to postpone periodic mandatory references for C/D patients (s71(2)) but these references are only made for a "restricted patient detained in a hospital". (6) The hearings will take place on the first convenient date after revocation of the Pilot Practice Direction, or earlier if the tribunal orders (the parties are to agree a new listing window after revocation and apply for a new date). (7) All parties are at liberty to apply to vary the order and directions in exceptional cases. (8) The reason given for the order is that (a) it is "not feasible or practicable for a community patient under the government's 'stay at home' policy to attempt to participate in a hearing"; (b) cases where the patient is deprived of his liberty are being prioritised for listing; (c) postponement is proportionate to the "extreme demands being placed on health, social care and justice services by the pandemic"; (d) the case will be relisted as soon as practicable "having regard to any temporary regulations or other priorities that may prevail during the coronavirus emergency".

Guidance

See also

